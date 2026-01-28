Bifold Doors Market Report 2026: Industry Forecast to Reach $16.51 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.9%

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bifold Doors Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bifold doors market has witnessed robust growth, projected to climb from $11.8 billion in 2025 to $12.64 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 7.1%. This historic increase is attributed to a rise in home improvement projects, the adoption of space-efficient door solutions, and the expansion of commercial construction activities. Industry growth is underpinned by the availability of diverse door materials and an early demand for aesthetic door solutions.

The sector is anticipated to continue its growth trajectory, reaching $16.51 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.9%. This surge is driven by a strong preference for indoor-outdoor connectivity and the expansion of smart door integration. Key trends include the rising demand for space-saving solutions, lightweight and durable materials, customizable designs for various applications, and increased residential remodeling activities.

An expansion in the construction industry significantly contributes to the bifold doors market. Rapid urbanization boosts the need for residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects, thereby increasing the demand for bifold doors that offer renovation benefits and enhanced security. For example, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported a rise in residential building approvals to 7.95 billion in August 2024, up from 7.16 billion in August 2023, reflecting increased construction activities and subsequent bifold door demand.

Market leaders are focusing on developing innovative, high-performance folding door systems to enhance natural light, broad views, and functionality. LaCantina's V2 Folding Door, introduced in January 2023, exemplifies this with its minimalist design, multi-point locking, and thermally controlled profiles ensuring energy efficiency and comfort.

In strategic business moves, Eurocell PLC acquired Alunet Systems in March 2025 for £29 million ($33.61 million), aiming to diversify its product lineup in aluminum systems and capture market growth in residential exterior openings. Another major acquisition strengthened Eurocell's position in the market, further diversifying its offerings.

Challenges due to global changes in trade relations and tariffs affect the bifold doors market. Tariffs on imported components elevate manufacturing costs, impacting regions dependent on foreign supplies. However, these tariffs support domestic manufacturing by limiting foreign competition. This dual impact introduces cost challenges while bolstering regional manufacturing resilience.

Prominent players include Andersen Corporation, Pella Corporation, JELD-WEN Inc., and more. Regional analysis shows Asia-Pacific as the leading market in 2025, covering areas such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and North America, among others. The market comprises sales of external and internal bifold door frames, highlighting significant opportunities for growth and innovation in design and materials.

Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: French Doors, Sliding Pocket Doors By Material: Wood, Metal, Glass, Vinyl, Fiberglass, Other Materials By Application: Interior Doors, Exterior Doors By End-User: Residential, Non-Residential

Subsegments:

French Doors: Double French Doors, Single French Doors Sliding Pocket Doors: Standard Sliding Pocket Doors, Customized Sliding Pocket Doors

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $12.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tf4ycm

