Video Door Phones Market Report 2026-2030: Major Players Innovate with AI and IoT Integration

The video door phones market has witnessed robust growth and is projected to expand significantly over the coming years. From $6.12 billion in 2025, it is expected to reach $6.6 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This progression is attributed to the increasing usage of traditional intercom systems, more widespread adoption of wired door phones, and early integration of these systems into residential and commercial building security.

With North America leading as the largest region in 2025, the report covers a diverse geographic landscape that spans Asia-Pacific, Europe, and beyond.

Forecasts indicate continued market expansion, predicting a growth to $9.24 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.8%. This is driven by rising demand for smart home automation technologies, the shift towards wireless video door phones, and the evolution of integrated security ecosystems in institutional setups. Key market trends include advancements in AI-enhanced smart access control and the expansion of IoT-driven security platforms, cloud-connected door monitoring systems, and automated authentication technologies.

The proliferation of smart homes, characterized by internet-connected devices that facilitate remote system management, is significantly boosting the video door phone market. The prevalence of smart home security solutions, like video doorbells, is increasing with the growth of this sector. A remarkable statistic from the Central Statistics Office in October 2024 highlighted that 30% of internet users employed smart home security solutions, up from 17% in 2022, signaling a trend that strongly favors market growth.

Companies in this space are innovating towards scalable solutions, exemplified by Aiphone Corporation's launch of a Remote Programming Service for its IX Series systems in January 2023. This system enhances remote management, reducing setup times and facilitating consistent performance across diverse installations. Additionally, CDVI Group's acquisition of Robin Telecom Development B.V. in October 2025 further exemplifies strategic expansion into smarter access control technologies to broaden market reach in the European security sector.

The prominent players in the video door phones market include Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Legrand SA, and Aiphone Corporation among others, continually pushing the envelope with new product developments and strategic acquisitions.

Main sections of the report include:

Market Characteristics: Outlines market specifics, key products, services, and innovation trends.

Supply Chain Analysis: Offers a comprehensive view of the supply value chain and competitive landscape.

Trends and Strategies: Highlights the influence of digital transformation, automated technologies, and AI advancements.

Regulatory and Investment Insights: Discusses regulatory influences and investment trends that drive industry growth.

Market Size and Forecast: Provides historical data and future projections, taking into account factors like AI, global conflicts, tariffs, and economic conditions.

Total Addressable Market Analysis: Evaluates market potential and identifies strategic insights for growth.

Market Segmentations and Regional Analysis: Breaks down the market across various geographies and analyzes market size and growth potential regionally.

Competitive Landscape: Describes the market's competitive environment and profiles leading companies.

Company Scoring Matrix: Ranks companies based on parameters such as market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Scope of the Report:

Markets Covered: The report spans various segments, including wired and wireless video door phones, categorized by access control types, components, and end-users across sectors such as education, government, residential, commercial, and healthcare.

Companies Profiled: Major industry players such as Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Legrand SA, and others are extensively profiled.

Countries and Regions Analyzed: Detailed country-specific analyses cover regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Data and Delivery Format: The report can be delivered in Word, PDF, or as an Interactive Report with an accompanying Excel Dashboard, supplemented by bi-annual data updates, report customizations up to 20%, and eight hours of expert consultation.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Video Door Phones market report include:

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Legrand SA

Aiphone Corporation

Fermax Global SL

VTech Holdings Limited.

SkyBell Technologies Inc.

Zmodo Technology Corporation.

1byone Inc.

Vivint Inc.

Amocam Technology Co. Ltd.

Guangdong Anjubao Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Secure EYE Services Private Limited

WRT Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.

Ring LLC

ABB Ltd.

Telecommunication Systems Inc.

Jacques Technologies

Nortek Security & Control

Commax Co. Ltd.

Fujian Aurine Technology Co. Ltd.

Superior Value Added Technologies Inc.

Entryvue Technologies Inc.

MOX Networks LLC

Dahua GmbH

KOCOM Co. Ltd.

Axis Communications AB

Honeywe Automation India Limited

Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

