Global Construction Market Report 2026: Projected to Reach $21.73 Trillion by 2030, Growing by $4.5 Trillion During 2026-2030

The global construction market is poised for robust expansion, with its size projected to rise from $16.45 trillion in 2025 to $17.26 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%. This surge, fueled by urbanization and increased demand for infrastructure, anticipates reaching $21.73 trillion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9%. Key drivers include digital construction adoption, automation, and sustainable building practices, as well as the integration of modular and 3D construction technologies.
Government investment in infrastructure is a significant catalyst, with spending on transport, energy, and telecommunications infrastructure rising to facilitate economic recovery and future growth. Notably, the UK's infrastructure investment reached $24.8 billion in 2024, reflecting a 16.9% increase from the previous year, supporting the demand for construction services across sectors.
Leading construction companies are leveraging innovative technologies, focusing on automation to enhance project efficacy and reduce costs. For instance, Tata Steel has launched a fully automated construction service center in Odisha aimed at transforming the construction sector with sustainability and precision. Similarly, Webuild S.p.A.'s acquisition of Clough Group emphasizes strategic expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, boosting project pipeline and competitive standing.
The construction market faces an evolving global landscape, challenged by changing trade relations and tariffs that increase costs and delay material supplies. These tariffs influence the construction of buildings and civil engineering projects, particularly in regions dependent on imported materials like Asia-Pacific and Europe. However, this has spurred shifts toward local manufacturing and alternative technologies, yielding some competitive advantages.
Major industry players include China State Construction Engineering Co., Ltd, Vinci S.A., and Grupo ACS among others. Their strategies embrace modular, prefabricated, and sustainable methods to keep pace with market demands. Asia-Pacific stands as the largest regional player in this market, followed by North America.
The report covers several aspects of the market:
- Market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, and geographical distribution.
- Supply chain analysis, encompassing key resources and competitive landscapes.
- Updated trends focusing on digital transformations, automation, sustainability, and AI innovations.
- Regulatory frameworks, investment flows, and policy influences shaping growth and innovation.
- Detailed market size analysis, including historical data and forecasts.
- Factors influencing forecasts, like technological advancements and geopolitical events.
- Total addressable market analysis offering strategic insights based on market potential.
- Market attractiveness scoring to provide actionable insights for decision-makers.
- Market segmentation and regional analyses covering historical and forecast growth data.
- Competitive landscape evaluations of market shares, key financial transactions, and leading companies.
Scope
Markets Covered: Includes buildings construction, heavy and civil engineering, specialty trade contractors, and land planning and development. Covers large and small contractors, applicable to both public and private sectors.
Subsegments:
- Buildings: Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Industrial
- Heavy and Civil Engineering: Highways, Roads, Bridges, Railways, Utilities, Infrastructure
- Specialty Contractors: Electrical, Plumbing, HVAC, Roofing, Flooring
- Land Planning: Site Development, Subdivision, Urban, Environmental Planning
Leading Companies: China State Construction, Vinci S.A., Grupo ACS, Lennar Corp., Bouygues S.A., Lendlease Group, and many more from around the globe.
Countries & Regions: Coverage spans across Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Time Series: Analysis includes five years of historical data and forecasts for the next ten years.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$17.26 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$21.73 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The companies featured in this Construction market report include:
