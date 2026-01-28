Modular Instruments Industry Research 2026 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Instruments Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Modular Instruments Market is anticipated to expand from USD 3.02 Billion in 2025 to USD 5.33 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.93%.

This market consists of automated test equipment featuring interchangeable hardware modules mounted within a common chassis, all managed via software to execute tailored measurement operations.

Key factors propelling this growth include the rising need for scalable testing frameworks required by the swift rollout of 5G networks and the growing complexity of modern semiconductor devices. Additionally, the automotive industry's rapid transition toward electrification demands the high-speed, parallel testing abilities inherent to modular architectures, offering a distinct advantage over the rigid limitations of conventional box instruments.

However, market growth faces a notable obstacle regarding integration complexity, as coordinating modules from various vendors often necessitates specific engineering skills that can retard system deployment and inflate upfront costs. Despite these technical hurdles, the overall requirement for sophisticated testing infrastructure remains strong. As reported by SEMI, global sales of semiconductor test equipment were anticipated to rise by 13.8 percent in 2024 to hit USD 7.1 billion, highlighting the crucial industrial dependence on these advancing measurement technologies.

Market Drivers

The swift broadening of 5G networks and IoT infrastructure acts as a major stimulant for the modular instruments industry, creating a need for platforms capable of handling millimeter-wave frequencies. Unlike standard benchtop units, modular designs enable engineers to coordinate multiple channels for beamforming verification, a function crucial for sustaining next-generation connectivity.

According to the 'Ericsson Mobility Report' from June 2024, global 5G subscriptions grew by 160 million in the first quarter of 2024, intensifying the demand for high-throughput automated test equipment. This increase in network implementation aligns closely with broader component production needs; the Semiconductor Industry Association reported that global semiconductor sales hit USD 149.9 billion in the second quarter of 2024, reflecting the massive volume of integrated circuits requiring the scalable verification processes provided by modular systems.

Simultaneously, the rise in autonomous and electric vehicle electronics testing is altering demand as manufacturers shift toward intricate electrical architectures. This transition necessitates exact synchronization between battery management systems and inverters, a task efficiently handled by high-speed modular backplanes.

The capacity to upgrade instrumentation modules without discarding the entire chassis permits companies to adapt to changing voltage standards and safety regulations effectively. Per the International Energy Agency's 'Global EV Outlook 2024' released in April 2024, electric car sales were expected to reach roughly 17 million units in 2024, generating significant needs for flexible production test solutions. This trajectory ensures that modular platforms remain essential for validating the vital electronic control units used in contemporary transportation.

Market Challenges

Integration complexity functions as a significant constraint on the Global Modular Instruments Market by generating technical obstructions that counteract the architecture's inherent adaptability. When engineers try to merge interchangeable modules from different suppliers into a unified chassis, they often face synchronization mismatches that demand specialized engineering knowledge to fix. This requirement for sophisticated custom programming considerably extends the system development timeline, consequently increasing initial capital costs and slowing the time-to-market for essential testing procedures.

As a result, these integration challenges can discourage potential users who value speed over customization, causing them to stick with less flexible but pre-integrated traditional instruments. This operational resistance limits the industry's capacity to fully leverage the massive capital investments currently entering the semiconductor sector. According to SEMI, global sales of semiconductor test equipment were projected to jump 48.1 percent in 2025 to reach USD 11.2 billion. The inability to effectively resolve these multi-vendor interoperability problems directly restricts the modular instrument segment from securing a proportional amount of this rapidly growing financial expenditure.

Market Trends

The industry is undergoing a clear transition toward software-defined modular instrumentation architectures, where the core value proposition is shifting from hardware specs to adaptable, user-configurable software layers. This structural change permits engineers to adjust instrument functionality dynamically via code instead of physical hardware modifications, effectively separating measurement potential from fixed product cycles.

Manufacturers are actively prioritizing these software-focused solutions to prolong the service life of test assets and build recurring revenue streams that continue past the initial chassis purchase. As noted by Keysight Technologies in their 'Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results' from November 2024, annual recurring software and services revenue increased to roughly USD 1.5 billion, accounting for 30 percent of the company's total revenue, highlighting the financial significance of this architectural shift.

At the same time, there is a distinct trend toward creating high-density multi-channel systems tailored for the parallel testing of artificial intelligence accelerators and high-bandwidth memory components. In contrast to general semiconductor testing, these advanced computing tasks demand modular platforms with the ability to synchronize thousands of channels per chassis to sustain economic feasibility amidst rapidly increasing pin counts.

This requirement drives the engineering of ultra-high-density modules that optimize throughput for data-heavy workloads, differing from standard automotive or RF testing needs. According to Teradyne's 'Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Press Release' in October 2024, revenue for the Semiconductor Test segment hit USD 543 million, a result explicitly credited to strong demand for testing solutions that support High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) and AI compute applications.

Key Players Profiled in the Modular Instruments Market

National Instruments Corporation

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Tektronix, Inc.

Advantest Corporation.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

VIAVI Solutions Inc.

Opto 22.

TestEquity LLC.

Marvin Test Solutions, Inc.

Report Scope

Modular Instruments Market, by Technology:

Software-Defined Instruments

Modular Test Systems

Standalone Instruments

Modular Instruments Market, by Product Type:

Signal Generators

Oscilloscopes

Power Supplies

Function Generators

Spectrum Analyzers

Digital Multimeters

Modular Instruments Market, by End User:

Telecommunications

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Research & Education

Modular Instruments Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $5.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global

