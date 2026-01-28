Operational Technology Security Industry Research 2026 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Operational Technology Security Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Operational Technology Security Market is projected to experience substantial growth, rising from USD 26.08 Billion in 2025 to USD 63.08 Billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate of 15.86%.

This sector involves specialized hardware and software designed to monitor, control, and safeguard physical industrial processes across critical infrastructure industries.

The market's expansion is largely driven by the ongoing convergence of IT and OT environments, which demands stronger defenses against complex cyber threats targeting previously isolated systems, alongside strict regulatory mandates for infrastructure resilience. Reflecting a prioritization of measurable security maturity, the SANS Institute reported in 2024 that 52 percent of respondents had adopted OT-specific monitoring solutions.

However, market progression is hindered by a critical shortage of professionals possessing dual expertise in industrial engineering and digital security. This talent gap complicates the deployment of secure architectures, frequently causing delays in implementing necessary protective measures and resulting in prolonged periods of vulnerability. Consequently, the difficulty in staffing these specialized roles threatens to stall the adoption of modern security frameworks across global industrial sectors, forcing organizations to rely on generalist IT staff who may lack the essential operational context required for these environments.

Market Drivers

The trajectory of the operational technology security sector is being determined by the rising frequency of sophisticated cyberattacks aimed at critical infrastructure. Adversaries are increasingly weaponizing industrial environments to compromise safety and disrupt production, forcing organizations to evolve beyond traditional perimeter-based defenses and adopt advanced real-time threat detection capabilities.

This urgency is underscored by data from Dragos in February 2024, which revealed that ransomware incidents targeting industrial organizations surged by 50 percent compared to the previous year, highlighting the critical need for specialized controls to protect vulnerable assets against evolving hostile tactics.

Simultaneously, the rapid expansion of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and smart technologies is significantly widening the attack surface. As manufacturers integrate connected sensors to enhance efficiency, they unintentionally bridge the gap between secure, air-gapped systems and external networks, creating new entry points for malware and exposing legacy assets to risks they were not designed to withstand. Zscaler reported in October 2024 that IoT malware attacks increased by 45 percent year-over-year due to botnet proliferation, driving the adoption of robust segmentation; indeed, Fortinet noted in 2024 that 73 percent of organizations had experienced an intrusion impacting their operational technology systems.

Market Challenges

A primary constraint on the Global Operational Technology Security Market is the acute shortage of skilled professionals who hold dual expertise in industrial engineering and digital security. This significant talent gap creates difficulties in deploying secure architectures, as organizations struggle to recruit personnel capable of navigating the complex convergence of IT and OT environments. As a result, the lack of specialized staff leads to slower implementation of protective measures, leaving infrastructure exposed to extended vulnerability windows and directly impeding the market's growth momentum.

Furthermore, the difficulty in filling these roles compels organizations to depend on generalist IT staff who often lack essential operational context. This reliance hampers the effective integration of modern security frameworks, as personnel without specific industrial knowledge may inadvertently disrupt critical processes while attempting to secure them. The severity of this specialization deficit is illustrated by recent workforce metrics; according to the SANS Institute in 2024, 51 percent of respondents protecting industrial systems lacked specific ICS/OT certifications, indicating a widespread absence of the verified credentials necessary to advance the sector's security maturity.

Market Trends

The convergence of IT and OT Security Operations Centers is fundamentally transforming organizational structures as industrial enterprises seek to unify fragmented monitoring workflows. Previously siloed, these functions are now being consolidated under centralized leadership to eliminate visibility gaps and streamline incident response across the entire digital-physical estate, driving the market for unified platforms that can manage both legacy controllers and modern IT endpoints. This structural shift is evidenced by increasing executive oversight; according to Fortinet's June 2024 report, the proportion of organizations aligning OT security management under a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) rose to 27 percent, signaling a strategic move toward integrated risk governance.

Concurrently, the adoption of Zero Trust security frameworks is displacing traditional perimeter-based defense models, which have proven insufficient against lateral movement within connected plants. As air-gaps disappear, asset owners are implementing identity-centric controls that require continuous verification for every user and device accessing critical systems, replacing static VPNs with dynamic policy engines that minimize the potential impact of breaches. This approach is rapidly becoming the industry standard for modernization; Palo Alto Networks reported in March 2024 that 87 percent of industrial respondents identified Zero Trust as the correct architectural approach for their environments, validating it as a primary investment priority.

Key Players Profiled in the Operational Technology Security Market

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

General Electric Company

HCL Technologies Limited

Broadcom, Inc.

AO Kaspersky Lab

Rockwell Automation Inc.

