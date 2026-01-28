AIsa Awarded Second Place at Circle & Google-Backed Agentic Commerce on Arc Hackathon

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIsa was awarded second place at the Agentic Commerce on Arc Hackathon, organized by Arc (Circle) with Google DeepMind, Google Gemini, Google AI Studio, and MindsDB, and hosted by lablab.ai.

The hackathon focused on agentic commerce, exploring how autonomous AI agents can transact and settle payments using modern, programmable payment infrastructure built on Arc and the Circle platform.

AIsa was recognized for AIsaEscrow, a payment solution purpose-built for pay-per-use (PPU) applications and designed as an alternative to fiat and x402-based payments.

Our key differentiator is the AIsa AI Marketplace ( https://marketplace.aisa.one ), a fully production-ready SaaS platform offering a unified API across LLM inference, search, and domain-specific data sources. Live since late last year, the platform allows us to experiment with and deploy new payment primitives directly in real production environments from day one.

Traditional payment rails struggle to support high-frequency, low-value transactions due to fee structures, chargeback risk, and reconciliation overhead. At the same time, our users—primarily developers—show strong demand for stablecoin payments. In practice, standard payment fees of 2.9% + $0.30 severely erode margins, making any top-up below $1 economically impractical.

“Autonomous AI needs autonomous payments,” said Jordan Liu, Founder and CEO of AIsa. “AIsaEscrow delivers AI-native, pay-per-use infrastructure with stablecoin settlement and programmable escrow at its core.”

AIsa lets AI application developers ship 10× faster by unifying models, search, data, and monetization in a single interface.

