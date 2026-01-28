Sword Acquires Kaia Health, Extending Its Lead in AI Health and Expanding Reach to 100 Million People Worldwide

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sword Health, the world's leading AI Health company, today announced the acquisition of Kaia Health, a digital health company focused on musculoskeletal (MSK) and pulmonary care, in a deal valued at $285 million. The acquisition reinforces Sword's position as the fastest-growing AI Care platform in the world, expanding its ability to deliver high-quality, scalable care to new populations in the US while entering the German market.

“This acquisition will accelerate our already rapid growth in the United States while also opening Germany as a major new market, in our mission of democratizing, through AI, access to high-quality care all over the world.” said Virgilio Bento, Founder & CEO of Sword Health. “We’re excited to work with Kaia’s clients and partners, further expanding our presence in the U.S. market.”

Following the acquisition, Sword Health will replace Kaia's MSK solution in the U.S. market, ensuring a seamless transition for existing clients and members. Kaia Health's millions of American members will gain access to Sword Health's expanded AI Care platform. This ensures continuity of care while delivering Sword's market-leading outcomes, engagement metrics, and cost performance.

In Europe, Kaia Health’s solution is available through Germany’s digital health reimbursement pathway, which covers more than 70 million people in the country. Following the acquisition, Sword will further solidify its presence in this market, building on Kaia’s established foundation within Europe’s largest healthcare system.

Kaia Health has enabled broad access to digital MSK care for millions of American members through multiple well established partnerships. With this acquisition, Sword Health will continue supporting these populations, leveraging Kaia’s existing relationships to expand access to advanced AI care.

About Sword Health

Sword Health is shifting healthcare to an AI-first model that makes world-class care available anytime, anywhere, at scale, while reducing costs for payers, self-insured employers, national health systems and other healthcare organizations. Starting with physical health and expanding into women’s and mental health, Sword is building the AI to heal the world.