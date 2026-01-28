Non-Destructive Inspection Equipment Industry Research 2026 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Destructive Inspection Equipment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Non-Destructive Inspection Equipment Market is projected to expand from USD 5.98 Billion in 2025 to USD 9.54 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.09%.

This sector encompasses hardware and analytical systems designed to evaluate the condition of structures, components, and materials without compromising their physical integrity.

A primary impediment to this growth is the severe scarcity of certified operators and qualified technicians needed to handle complex inspections; this labor shortage restricts the scalability of service providers and creates operational bottlenecks, preventing the market from fully capitalizing on increasing testing volumes globally.

Market growth is fundamentally driven by the escalating necessity to prolong the service life of aging public and industrial infrastructure, coupled with stringent government safety regulations across the energy, power generation, and aerospace industries. This critical need for structural assurance is highlighted by significant funding shortfalls; for instance, the 'American Society of Civil Engineers' noted in '2025' that the 'United States infrastructure investment gap is projected to total $3.7 trillion between 2024 and 2033.' Such disparities necessitate extensive inspection regimes to guarantee the ongoing safety of existing assets.

Market Drivers

The incorporation of Artificial Intelligence and IoT within inspection technologies serves as a major catalyst for market progression, shifting industrial strategies from reactive repairs to predictive asset management. Manufacturers are increasingly embedding machine learning algorithms into eddy current and ultrasonic devices to automate defect detection, thereby minimizing human error and accelerating data processing. This trend towards intelligent systems is supported by the '9th Annual State of Smart Manufacturing Report' from Rockwell Automation in March 2024, which found that 83% of manufacturers anticipate utilizing generative AI in their operations in 2024, prompting vendors to create software-centric tools that integrate with connected factories.

Concurrently, the booming aerospace and defense sectors are fueling demand for sophisticated equipment needed to validate additive manufacturing parts and complex composites. As production scales to meet travel needs, airframe manufacturers require high-speed systems to verify structural integrity without slowing assembly; Boeing's 'Commercial Market Outlook 2024-2043' from July 2024 projects a need for nearly 44,000 new commercial aircraft through 2043. Additionally, broader safety enforcement sustains market activity, as evidenced by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration awarding $64.4 million in grants in 2024 to bolster state pipeline safety programs.

Market Challenges

A severe scarcity of certified operators and qualified technicians poses a critical constraint on the Global Non-Destructive Inspection Equipment Market. This workforce deficit directly impedes growth because the acquisition of inspection hardware depends heavily on the availability of skilled personnel to operate these complex systems; when industrial firms and service providers cannot recruit sufficient staff, their procurement of new technologies stalls despite the increasing volume of testing requirements. Consequently, the industry faces a bottleneck where inadequate human capital leads to deferred equipment purchases and hinders manufacturers from realizing potential revenue.

This labor gap is significant and expected to continue, creating lasting barriers to industry scaling. Data from the 'National Association of Manufacturers' in '2024' indicates that 'more than 1.9 million manufacturing and industrial jobs could remain unfilled by 2033 due to the widening skills gap,' a shortage that is especially severe in specialized non-destructive testing roles. Without an adequate pipeline of certified professionals to utilize diagnostic tools, the market struggles to fulfill infrastructure targets and safety mandates, preventing the sector from achieving its full economic potential despite a favorable demand environment.

Market Trends

The adoption of Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles is transforming the inspection sector by facilitating safe access to elevated, confined, or hazardous assets without the need for rope access or scaffolding. This shift is enabled by versatile payloads like ultrasonic thickness gauges and LiDAR, allowing aerial systems to conduct complex non-destructive testing rather than mere visual checks. The efficiency of this approach is highlighted by Flyability, which stated in a March 2024 press release for the 'Elios 3 UT Payload' that their drone-based ultrasonic solution enables teams to gather data ten times faster than manual methods, potentially lowering overall costs by 90%.

In parallel, the use of Automated Robotic Inspection Systems is increasing for evaluating large-scale critical infrastructure, especially within the energy and maritime industries. These magnetic crawling robots traverse vertical ferrous surfaces such as storage tanks and ship hulls to perform high-density grid scanning, capturing millions of data points to provide a comprehensive structural health baseline that surpasses spot checks. The rapid uptake of this technology is illustrated by Gecko Robotics, which reported in September 2024 a 400% year-over-year increase in the use of its robotic scanning solutions on U.S. Navy surface ships.

Key Players Profiled in the Non-Destructive Inspection Equipment Market

General Electric Company

Olympus Corporation

MISTRAS Group, Inc.

Zetec, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

YXLON International GmbH

Nikon Metrology NV

Applied Technical Services, Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Non-Destructive Inspection Equipment Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Non-Destructive Inspection Equipment Market, by Technology:

Radiography Testing Equipment

Ultrasonic Testing Equipment

Magnetic Particle Testing Equipment

Liquid Penetrant Testing Equipment

Visual Inspection Equipment

Eddy Current Equipment

Non-Destructive Inspection Equipment Market, by End User Industry:

Oil & Gas

Power & Energy

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Construction

Non-Destructive Inspection Equipment Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $9.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tzbdn3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment