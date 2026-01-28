Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry Research 2026 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Transmission and Motion Control Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Power Transmission and Motion Control Market is projected to experience substantial growth, expanding from USD 128.69 Billion in 2025 to USD 590.84 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 28.92%.

These systems facilitate the transfer of energy from a source to a mechanism that performs work, relying on components such as gears, motors, drives, and bearings to regulate force and movement.

The market is primarily driven by the escalating need for industrial automation to improve manufacturing precision and the increasing global demand for energy-efficient machinery to satisfy stringent environmental regulations. These requirements for operational optimization and sustainability serve as enduring pillars for industry expansion rather than temporary technological shifts.

However, the market faces significant challenges due to the volatility of raw material prices and persistent supply chain disruptions, which increase production costs and create uncertainty for manufacturers. These financial and logistical obstacles often delay essential infrastructure upgrades and discourage capital investment. Despite these economic headwinds, the sector maintains a substantial scale; according to the Power Transmission Distributors Association, the North American power transmission and motion control market size is estimated to reach $104 billion in 2025.

Market Drivers

The rapid adoption of Industry 4.0 and smart factory automation acts as a primary catalyst for the global power transmission and motion control market. As manufacturing facilities integrate cyber-physical systems, there is a growing necessity for advanced motion control components, such as precision gearboxes, servo motors, and variable frequency drives, to ensure high-speed synchronization and operational accuracy.

This shift toward digitized production drives significant demand for automated machinery designed for predictive maintenance and autonomous tasks. According to the International Federation of Robotics, September 2024, in the 'World Robotics 2024' report, 541,302 new industrial robots were installed globally in 2023, a surge that directly correlates with the need for sophisticated transmission systems capable of handling complex motion profiles.

Simultaneously, the expansion of renewable energy infrastructure, particularly wind power, serves as a critical structural driver for heavy-duty transmission components. Wind turbines require specialized, high-durability drivetrains to convert low-speed aerodynamic forces into grid-compatible electricity, sustaining demand for large-scale gears, couplings, and yaw drives.

According to the Global Wind Energy Council, April 2024, in the 'Global Wind Report 2024', the global wind industry installed a record 117 GW of new capacity in 2023, underscoring massive hardware requirements. Furthermore, investment in automation remains resilient; according to the Association for Advancing Automation, robot sales in North America increased by 8.8% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year, highlighting sustained market momentum.

Market Challenges

The volatility of raw material prices coupled with persistent supply chain disruptions constitutes a major impediment to the growth of the global power transmission and motion control market. These instability factors escalate production costs and introduce severe unpredictability into manufacturing operations. When confronted with fluctuating expenses and uncertain delivery timelines, industrial consumers frequently postpone necessary infrastructure upgrades and capital expenditures, which directly suppresses the revenue streams required for market expansion.

This contraction in activity is substantiated by recent industrial data reflecting the sector's struggle. According to the National Fluid Power Association, total fluid power shipments declined by 14.9% in August 2024 compared to the same period in the previous year. This sharp decrease illustrates the direct impact of economic headwinds, as manufacturers reduce procurement in response to logistical hurdles and cost pressures. Consequently, the market experiences a visible deceleration in momentum, preventing the industry from fully capitalizing on the broader demand for automation and energy-efficient machinery.

Market Trends

The transition from hydraulic to electromechanical power transmission is reshaping the market as industries seek cleaner, more precise alternatives to traditional fluid power systems. Manufacturers are increasingly replacing hydraulic cylinders with electromechanical actuators to eliminate oil leakage risks, reduce maintenance requirements, and enable superior controllability in heavy machinery.

This technological shift significantly enhances the value of motion control components per machine, as electrified systems require the advanced integration of motors, drives, and software. According to Parker Hannifin, February 2025, in the 'Fiscal Year 2024 Sustainability Report', the company's bill-of-materials increases 1.5 to 2 times for electrified applications compared with vehicles using a combustion engine, highlighting the substantial revenue potential of this trend.

Concurrently, there is a profound shift toward energy-efficient and sustainable component manufacturing, moving beyond simple operational efficiency to encompass the entire product lifecycle and circular economy principles. Leading suppliers are restructuring their engineering frameworks to prioritize material circularity, waste reduction, and eco-design to align with global decarbonization goals.

This strategic evolution involves the rigorous assessment of product portfolios to ensure they meet strict sustainability criteria regarding recyclability and carbon footprint. According to ABB, February 2025, in the 'Integrated Report 2024', the company had assessed 41 percent of its product portfolio by the end of 2024 as a prerequisite to covering at least 80 percent of its solutions with its Circularity Approach by 2030.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $128.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $590.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.9% Regions Covered Global

