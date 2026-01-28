Smart Factory Industry Research 2026 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Factory Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Smart Factory Market is projected to experience substantial growth, rising from USD 141.98 Billion in 2025 to USD 265.42 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.99%.

A smart factory is characterized as a highly digitized manufacturing facility that employs connected devices and production systems to gather data for continuous process optimization.

The market's expansion is primarily driven by the increasing necessity for industrial automation to boost operational efficiency and the growing imperative for energy conservation within manufacturing sectors. Furthermore, the adoption of predictive maintenance is accelerating as industries seek to minimize costly downtime and extend the lifespan of their assets.

Despite these advancements, the significant capital investment required for infrastructure upgrades remains a major barrier to market expansion. The high upfront costs associated with installing sensors, connectivity networks, and compatible machinery pose a challenge, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises.

The scale of capital commitment already present in the sector is evident; according to the International Federation of Robotics, the global operational stock of industrial robots reached a record high of 4,281,585 units in 2024. This statistic underscores the immense financial resources necessary to sustain and expand smart manufacturing capabilities.

Market Drivers

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) serves as a primary catalyst for the Global Smart Factory Market, revolutionizing predictive maintenance and operational decision-making. Manufacturers are increasingly utilizing these technologies to analyze immense datasets from production lines, allowing them to anticipate equipment failures before they occur and optimize resource allocation in real-time.

This transition from reactive to proactive strategies drastically reduces downtime and improves overall plant productivity. Validating this widespread adoption, Microsoft's April 2024 report, 'Taking AI to the Next Level in Manufacturing,' reveals that 77% of surveyed firms with annual revenues exceeding USD 10 billion are already deploying AI use cases, highlighting the technology's essential role in modern industrial operations.

Concurrently, the rising demand for energy-efficient and sustainable manufacturing practices is propelling market growth, as industries encounter increasing regulatory pressure and environmental responsibility. Smart factory solutions, including energy management systems and IoT-enabled monitoring, offer the granular visibility needed to track carbon footprints and minimize waste.

According to Nokia's '2024 Industrial Digitalization Report,' 79% of organizations reported a significant improvement in sustainability efforts after deploying private wireless networks to support these digital applications. This momentum is further confirmed by Rockwell Automation's '9th Annual State of Smart Manufacturing Report' from March 2024, which notes that 95% of manufacturers are currently using or evaluating smart manufacturing technology.

Market Challenges

The substantial capital investment required for smart factory infrastructure acts as a primary restraint on market expansion. Implementing highly digitized production systems demands heavy expenditure on advanced robotics, sensors, and the integration of cloud-based analytics, costs that often exceed the financial capacity of small and medium-sized enterprises. This high barrier to entry compels many manufacturers to delay modernization efforts, prioritizing operational stability over expensive technological upgrades. The challenge is further exacerbated when internal funds are restricted, making it difficult to justify the return on investment for complex automation projects.

Consequently, restricted capital availability directly hampers the adoption of smart manufacturing solutions. According to the National Association of Manufacturers, 73% of executives surveyed in 2024 indicated that the prevailing financial environment and tax burdens would limit their capital investment opportunities. This significant hesitation to commit to new spending underscores how financial constraints are effectively stalling the broader integration of smart factory technologies across the sector.

Market Trends

The integration of Generative AI is evolving beyond basic predictive maintenance into the deployment of autonomous AI agents capable of complex reasoning and independent task execution. Manufacturers are leveraging these advanced models to automate intricate decision-making processes, from supply chain planning to real-time quality control, creating self-optimizing production ecosystems.

This shift represents a critical move toward agentic workflows where systems not only flag issues but actively resolve them under human supervision. Validating this technological leap, Google Cloud's 'ROI of AI in Manufacturing' report from October 2025 indicates that 56% of manufacturing executives reported their organizations are actively using AI agents to drive autonomous operations, highlighting a pivot toward highly intelligent, self-regulating factory environments.

Simultaneously, the market is witnessing a decisive transition to human-centric Industry 5.0 operational models, driven by acute labor shortages and the need for workforce augmentation. Instead of pursuing "lights-out" automation, facility operators are prioritizing technologies that enhance human capabilities, such as collaborative robotics and digital upskilling tools, to close the skills gap.

This strategic realignment ensures that digitization supports a resilient workforce capable of managing increasingly complex machinery. According to Rockwell Automation's '10th Annual State of Smart Manufacturing Report' from June 2025, 48% of manufacturers plan to repurpose or hire additional workers specifically due to smart manufacturing investments, underscoring the industry's commitment to leveraging technology as an enabler for human potential rather than for pure labor replacement.

Key Players Profiled in the Smart Factory Market

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

General Electric Company

Fanuc Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Emerson Electric Co.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Smart Factory Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Smart Factory Market, by Product:

Machine Vision Systems

Industrial Robotics

Control Devices

Sensors

Communication Technologies

Others

Smart Factory Market, by Technology:

Product Lifecycle Management

Human Machine Interface

Enterprise Resource & Planning

Distributed Control System

Manufacturing Execution System

Programmable Logic Controller

Supervisory Controller & Data Acquisition

Smart Factory Market, by End User Industry:

Automotive

Semiconductors

Oil & Gas

Chemical & Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Aerospace & Defense

Food & Beverage

Mining

Others

Smart Factory Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $141.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $265.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sdyzqw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment