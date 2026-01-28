Cloud Electronic Design Automation Industry Research 2026 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Electronic Design Automation Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Cloud Electronic Design Automation Market is projected to expand from USD 11.10 Billion in 2025 to USD 18.51 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 8.89%.

This sector comprises software tools hosted on cloud infrastructure specifically for the design and verification of electronic systems and integrated circuits.

Primary drivers for this market include the escalating demand for scalable computational resources to address rising chip complexity, alongside a financial transition from capital expenditures to flexible operational models, while the necessity for seamless collaboration among globally distributed engineering teams further promotes the adoption of these accessible platforms.

Recent financial indicators highlight the growing reliance on the advanced design capabilities facilitated by cloud environments. According to the ESD Alliance, the Electronic System Design industry saw a revenue increase of 12.8% to roughly $5.1 billion in the first quarter of 2025, suggesting a favorable climate for cloud solutions that provide the scalability modern engineering requires. Nevertheless, concerns regarding intellectual property security and data sovereignty pose significant hurdles, as companies remain hesitant to store proprietary designs on external servers, potentially impeding broader market expansion.

Market Drivers

The Global Cloud Electronic Design Automation Market is being fundamentally reshaped by the surging complexity of semiconductor architectures and SoC designs. As manufacturers advance toward angstrom-level nodes, there is an intensified reliance on pre-verified Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) blocks to manage intricacy and lower error rates, necessitating scalable cloud environments capable of handling the immense computational workloads required for these dense, multi-die systems. Data from the ESD Alliance in October 2024 supports this shift, noting that SIP revenue jumped 33.9% to $1.68 billion in the second quarter of 2024, highlighting the industry's dependence on cloud platforms to efficiently integrate and validate complex subsystems across distributed engineering teams.

Furthermore, the integration of Generative AI and Machine Learning into design workflows serves as a critical accelerator, creating a need for elastic high-performance computing. Modern EDA tools increasingly leverage AI for optimizing placement, routing, and verification, which significantly shortens engineering cycles but requires processing power that on-premise data centers often cannot provide.

For instance, Cadence Design Systems reported in October 2024 that revenue for their Cadence.AI portfolio nearly tripled over the past year due to rapid adoption, while the Semiconductor Industry Association reported global semiconductor sales reaching $53.1 billion in August 2024 driven by AI and cloud demand, confirming that cloud EDA is vital for supporting next-generation AI-centric chip development.

Market Challenges

The expansion of the Global Cloud Electronic Design Automation Market is significantly restricted by apprehensions surrounding intellectual property security and data sovereignty. Because semiconductor companies consider proprietary designs their most valuable assets, storing sensitive data on external servers is viewed as a major operational risk, particularly given that conflicting national laws on data access create legal uncertainties for multinational engineering teams. Consequently, many firms decline to migrate mission-critical workflows to the cloud, thereby confining market growth to less sensitive tasks and hindering the full adoption of cloud-based infrastructure.

The immense value of these assets reinforces the industry's hesitation to depend on third-party platforms. According to the ESD Alliance in 2025, revenue for the Semiconductor Intellectual Property segment rose by 8.7% to approximately $1.83 billion in the second quarter, illustrating that protecting proprietary designs is a strict financial imperative. As long as the perceived risks of external exposure exceed the operational advantages of scalable computing, the utilization of cloud-based design tools for high-value projects will remain constrained.

Market Trends

The democratization of advanced EDA tools is fundamentally altering the market landscape by making industrial-grade capabilities accessible to startups and small-to-medium enterprises. While high costs associated with perpetual licenses and on-premise clusters previously limited these tools to large integrated device manufacturers, the shift toward consumption-based, cloud-hosted licensing now allows emerging fabless companies to access verification and implementation suites on demand. This accessibility is driving a surge in new entrants; according to a January 2025 report by Semiconductor Engineering, 75 semiconductor startups raised over $3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, creating a significant revenue stream for vendors beyond their traditional enterprise base.

Concurrently, the development of foundry-certified cloud reference architectures is addressing historical concerns regarding data security. Major foundries are collaborating with cloud providers to pre-certify infrastructure for advanced process nodes, thereby establishing a trusted digital chain of custody that allows design teams to migrate mission-critical workloads, such as physical verification, with compliance assurance.

The financial impact is evident in Synopsys' September 2025 results, which showed a 14% year-over-year revenue increase to $1.74 billion driven by demand for these certified flows, demonstrating how these architectures are bridging the gap between on-premise security requirements and the scalability of the cloud.

Key Players Profiled in the Cloud Electronic Design Automation Market:

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Synopsys Inc.

Siemens AG

Ansys Inc.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Altium Limited

Advanced Micro Device Inc.

Dassault Systemes

Lauterbach GmbH

Aldec Inc.

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Cloud Electronic Design Automation Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Cloud Electronic Design Automation Market, by Type:

Computer Aided Engineering

Semiconductor Intellectual Property

IC Physical Design & Verification

Printed Circuit Board & Multi-Chip Module

Cloud Electronic Design Automation Market, by Application:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Cloud Electronic Design Automation Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $18.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global

