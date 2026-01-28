App Test Automation Industry Research 2026 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "App Test Automation Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global App Test Automation Market is projected to expand from USD 19.23 Billion in 2025 to USD 59.55 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 20.73%.

App Test Automation involves using specialized software to manage test execution and verify that actual results match expected outcomes, thereby ensuring code functionality and interface stability across various devices and operating systems without manual input.

Key growth accelerators include the need for faster release cycles within Agile and DevOps frameworks, alongside the growing diversity of mobile device configurations that require scalable validation. Highlighting this trend, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation reported in 2024 that 60% of organizations had implemented continuous integration and delivery platforms to optimize their development lifecycles, proving the operational need for strong testing structures.

Conversely, market growth is significantly hindered by the complexity and high resource demands associated with building and sustaining these automation environments. Companies often struggle to find skilled professionals proficient in scripting and managing dynamic test cases, resulting in heavy initial costs and persistent maintenance requirements. These financial and technical hurdles can prevent smaller enterprises from adopting automation solutions, as the burden of establishing these systems often outweighs the immediate benefits.

Market Drivers

The infusion of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning into testing frameworks is revolutionizing the Global App Test Automation Market by overcoming the constraints of traditional static scripting. AI-powered tools offer advanced features such as self-healing scripts, automated test creation, and intelligent defect forecasting, all of which substantially lower the maintenance efforts required for unstable test suites.

This shift enables quality assurance teams to transition from simple execution to predictive analysis, thereby guaranteeing greater application stability. As noted in Sogeti's 'World Quality Report 2024-25' from October 2024, 68% of organizations have integrated Generative AI into their quality engineering workflows, signaling a major market shift toward systems that can autonomously adjust to code modifications.

Additionally, the pervasive implementation of DevOps and Agile methodologies drives market growth as businesses focus on rapid delivery pipelines and continuous feedback loops. In such fast-paced settings, test automation is essential for continuous integration, enabling teams to instantly verify code changes and reduce release delays.

The GitLab '2024 Global DevSecOps Report' from June 2024 reveals that 67% of respondents have automated most or all of their software development lifecycle, necessitating robust platforms that integrate with CI/CD tools. The dependency on these systems is widespread; the 'State of Mobile Automation & AI 2024' report by Kobiton in January 2024 found that 99% of respondents conduct some form of automated testing, highlighting the universal need for scalable validation.

Market Challenges

A major obstacle facing the Global App Test Automation Market is the extensive complexity and resource commitment needed to build and maintain efficient automation environments. This difficulty acts as a significant entry barrier, especially for smaller companies operating with tighter budgets. Because modern applications function across a fragmented landscape of devices and constantly changing operating systems, test scripts require rigorous, ongoing maintenance. As a result, organizations face rising operational costs as they attempt to keep their automation frameworks synchronized with frequent software updates and shifting user interface requirements.

Compounding this resource strain is a severe shortage of qualified experts who can manage these intricate ecosystems. The specialized skills needed to script, run, and oversee dynamic test cases are in short supply, creating a gap that slows down technology adoption. In 2024, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation reported that 38% of organizations identified a lack of training and essential skills as a major hurdle in managing cloud-native development and testing. This talent scarcity increases implementation expenses and forces companies to focus resources on troubleshooting rather than innovation, ultimately lowering the return on investment and hindering market growth.

Market Trends

The shift toward Cloud-Based Real Device Testing Grids is swiftly overtaking on-premise infrastructure as companies grapple with the vast fragmentation of mobile operating systems and devices. By utilizing remote device farms, development teams can run validation protocols on hundreds of unique configurations at once, bypassing the high capital costs associated with maintaining physical laboratories. This move toward virtualized execution is supported by industry data; the Sauce Labs 'Continuous Testing Benchmark Report 2024' from June 2024 indicates that 79% of organizations test on 10 or more devices within Real Device Clouds (RDC), emphasizing the necessity of scalable external infrastructure for consistent application performance.

Simultaneously, the adoption of Shift-Left and Shift-Right Testing Methodologies is transforming the software development lifecycle by integrating validation efforts earlier in the design and coding stages. This strategy reduces the expense of fixing late-stage defects by promoting practices such as Test-Driven Development (TDD), where test cases establish requirements before any code is written. The trend toward this proactive approach is gaining traction; according to the 'State of Testing Report 2024' by PractiTest in March 2024, 23% of participants reported that their organizations adhere to TDD methods, marking a significant increase that reflects a move away from reactive quality assurance toward preventative defect management.

Key Players Profiled in the App Test Automation Market

QA Wolf

Tricentis Testim Mobile

LambdaTest

Katalon Studio

Autify

Kobiton

testRigor

Sauce Labs

BrowserStack

Perfecto

