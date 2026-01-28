Automation Testing Industry Research 2026 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automation Testing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Automation Testing Market is projected to expand from USD 19.97 Billion in 2025 to USD 51.36 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 17.05%.

Automation testing involves utilizing specialized software tools to run predefined tests on applications and verify outcomes against expectations without human involvement.

This growth is largely fueled by the necessity for accelerated software delivery and the widespread adoption of Agile and DevOps methodologies, which require frequent and dependable testing. In 2024, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation reported that 60% of organizations have implemented continuous integration and continuous delivery platforms for cloud-native applications, underscoring the vital role automation plays in enabling companies to uphold high quality standards amid rapid release demands.

Detailed technical expertise is required to build and sustain complex automation frameworks, making the scarcity of skilled professionals a major obstacle impeding market progress. This requirement creates a significant entry barrier for many organizations, limiting their capacity to fully exploit automation technologies. Consequently, this talent gap frequently leads to the underutilization of testing solutions, compelling companies to rely on slower manual processes that restrict the potential scalability of their automation initiatives.

Market Drivers:

The incorporation of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is fundamentally transforming the Global Automation Testing Market by resolving key inefficiencies associated with traditional test maintenance and execution. AI-powered tools are increasingly deployed to generate test cases, forecast defect hotspots, and implement self-healing scripts that automatically adjust to code changes, significantly reducing the need for manual intervention. This technological advancement enables enterprises to sustain high-velocity release schedules without sacrificing software reliability, a capability that is becoming a standard requirement for modern business. In April 2025, Katalon's '2025 State of Software Quality Report' noted that 61% of QA teams are adopting AI-driven testing to automate routine tasks and redirect resources toward strategic quality goals.

Simultaneously, the rising demand for Cloud-Based Testing Infrastructures serves as a primary engine for market growth, driven by the need for scalable environments that accommodate distributed development teams. Cloud platforms allow enterprises to execute tests across a vast array of device and browser configurations without the prohibitive costs of on-premise hardware, ensuring seamless validation for global user bases. Perforce's February 2025 '2025 State of Continuous Testing Report' indicates that 57% of respondents are using cloud solutions to scale testing globally. This shift supports broader architectural trends, as evidenced by Postman's October 2025 '2025 State of the API Report', which found that 82% of organizations have embraced an API-first approach, necessitating robust, cloud-enabled automation to verify complex digital ecosystems.

Market Challenges:

The primary hurdle facing the Global Automation Testing Market is the acute shortage of qualified professionals possessing the technical expertise necessary to design and manage complex test automation frameworks. Unlike traditional manual testing, modern automation demands advanced proficiency in programming languages and a thorough understanding of continuous integration environments. Organizations often struggle to find talent capable of bridging the gap between testing and development, creating a significant bottleneck in adopting automation technologies. As a result, businesses effectively stall their automation efforts or fail to scale them, leading to a reliance on inefficient manual methods that contradict the speed required by DevOps.

Recent industry data substantiates this workforce limitation. According to CompTIA, in 2025, 37% of technology firms identified software and application development functions as having the most critical skills gap. This mismatch between the demand for accelerated release cycles and the supply of technically proficient testing personnel directly restricts the market's growth potential by limiting the successful implementation and return on investment of automation tools.

Market Trends:

The rise of scriptless and low-code automation tools is democratizing the testing landscape by allowing business analysts and non-technical stakeholders to actively participate in quality assurance. Instead of requiring deep programming expertise, these platforms utilize visual interfaces and drag-and-drop features to construct complex test scenarios, thereby accelerating test creation and reducing dependency on specialized automation engineers. This shift addresses the scarcity of technical resources while ensuring that testing aligns more closely with business logic and rapid delivery requirements. According to Mendix's March 2025 'The Low-Code Perspective' report, 80% of enterprises state that low-code tools improve technical team productivity, reinforcing the value of these platforms in accelerating development cycles.

At the same time, the adoption of QAOps and DevSecOps pipelines is fundamentally altering the software delivery lifecycle by embedding quality and security gates directly into continuous integration workflows. This trend moves beyond simple automated execution to a holistic model where compliance checks, security scans, and functional validation are triggered automatically at every commit, ensuring that defects are identified and remediated instantly. By dismantling silos between development, operations, and quality teams, organizations are achieving a continuous state of release readiness that supports hyper-agile delivery speeds. GitLab's December 2025 '2025 Global DevSecOps Report' reveals that 85% of respondents predict compliance will be built directly into code and automatically applied by 2027, highlighting the industry's rapid transition toward fully integrated governance.

Key Players Profiled in the Automation Testing Market:

IBM Corporation

Capgemini SE

Accenture PLC

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Infosys Limited

Wipro Limited

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Atos SE

Tech Mahindra Limited

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Automation Testing Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Automation Testing Market, by Component:

Solution (API Testing

Performance Testing

Test Management

Code Quality,

Others)

Services

Automation Testing Market, by Testing Type:

Static

Dynamic

Automation Testing Market, by Interface:

Desktop Testing

Web Testing

Mobile Testing

Test Design

Automation Testing Market, by Vertical:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Others

Automation Testing Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $19.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $51.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.0% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nlxu2b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment