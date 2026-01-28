Warehouse Automation Industry Research 2026 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Warehouse Automation Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Warehouse Automation Market is projected to experience substantial growth, rising from USD 23.83 Billion in 2025 to USD 56.13 Billion by 2031, achieving a CAGR of 15.35%.

This sector entails integrating machinery, software, and robotics to mechanize tasks such as retrieval, storage, and material handling, thereby significantly reducing the need for human intervention.

Primary drivers for this market include the rapid expansion of e-commerce and a severe global shortage of labor, both of which necessitate the adoption of technologies that enhance operational speed and throughput. Highlighting this trend, the International Federation of Robotics reported that the logistics and transportation sector acquired 102,900 professional service robots in 2024 to manage these intensifying operational requirements.

However, a major obstacle hindering market progress is the significant upfront capital investment necessary to deploy automated systems. Small and medium-sized enterprises frequently face difficulties affording the high costs associated with purchasing robotic hardware and integrating sophisticated software into their existing infrastructures. This financial hurdle prolongs the return on investment and restricts adoption among businesses with limited capital budgets, consequently slowing the broader penetration of automation technologies within the global logistics industry.

Market Drivers

The escalating consumer demand for same-day and next-day delivery is fundamentally transforming the global warehouse automation market as retailers strive to minimize order fulfillment times. Because modern consumers expect near-instant gratification, logistics providers are compelled to replace manual picking methods with high-speed automated storage and retrieval systems capable of operating 24/7 without fatigue.

This drive to accelerate throughput is demonstrated by major industry players heavily utilizing robotics to meet strict delivery windows; for instance, Amazon noted in its April 2024 press release: 'Amazon announces over €700 million investment in robotics and AI powered technologies across Europe', that it delivered over seven billion units globally on the same or next day in 2023. To remain competitive amidst these rising service expectations, broader industry investment is increasing, with the '2024 MHI Annual Industry Report' from March 2024 indicating that 55% of supply chain leaders are boosting their investments in technology and innovation.

Simultaneously, rising labor costs and a shortage of skilled workers constitute a second critical driver fueling the widespread adoption of automation solutions. The logistics sector is struggling with a chronic lack of available workers, a situation worsened by the physically demanding nature of warehouse roles and rising wages that erode profit margins. Consequently, facilities are turning to autonomous mobile robots and automated sorting systems not just for efficiency, but to guarantee business continuity in areas where human labor is scarce or expensive. This challenge is underscored by the Descartes Systems Group's January 2024 report: 'How Bad Is the Supply Chain and Logistics Workforce Challenge?', where 76% of supply chain leaders reported significant workforce shortages, making the return on investment for automation increasingly attractive for enterprises seeking to stabilize their operations.

Market Challenges

The significant upfront capital investment required to deploy automated systems serves as a primary constraint hampering the growth of the Global Warehouse Automation Market. Implementing these solutions necessitates heavy expenditures on robotic hardware, complex software integration, facility retrofitting, and specialized personnel training.

For Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), these prohibitive costs often exceed limited capital budgets, delaying the transition from manual to automated workflows. This financial barrier effectively restricts immediate market expansion to large-scale enterprises with significant liquidity, thereby narrowing the total addressable market and slowing the overall penetration rate of automation technologies across the logistics sector.

This challenge is further intensified by broader economic pressures that influence capital expenditure planning. As noted in the 'MHI Annual Industry Report', in 2025, 38% of supply chain leaders identified inflation as a top trend impacting their operations, creating a cautious environment for significant investments. When organizations face high inflation and economic uncertainty, the justification for costly automation projects with long return-on-investment timelines becomes increasingly difficult. Consequently, companies often postpone or scale back their automation initiatives to preserve cash flow, directly reducing the volume of new market orders and stalling industry growth.

Market Trends

The rise of Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) subscription models is rapidly transforming the market by dismantling the financial barriers associated with traditional automation adoption. Unlike the capital-intensive purchasing model that requires significant upfront expenditure, RaaS allows warehouse operators to deploy robotic fleets through operational expenditure budgets, offering flexibility to scale operations up or down based on seasonal demand.

This shift is particularly crucial for enterprises seeking to modernize their facilities without depleting liquidity, effectively democratizing access to advanced robotics for smaller logistics providers who were previously priced out of the market. The momentum of this financial model is evident in recent industry figures; according to the International Federation of Robotics, October 2025, in the 'World Robotics 2025: Service Robots' report, the global fleet of robots deployed under RaaS subscription models grew by 31% in 2024, highlighting a decisive shift toward flexible consumption strategies.

Simultaneously, the shift toward sustainable and energy-efficient automation solutions is influencing procurement strategies as organizations align operational technology with rigorous environmental, social, and governance (ESG) mandates. Modern warehouse automation is no longer evaluated solely on throughput speed but also on its ability to minimize carbon footprints through energy-regenerative braking systems in automated storage and retrieval units and optimized routing algorithms that reduce power consumption.

This focus on eco-friendly operations is driving major logistics players to implement technologies that actively contribute to waste reduction and energy conservation goals. According to GXO Logistics, Inc., July 2025, in the '2024 Impact Report', the company leveraged these advanced sustainable technologies to successfully divert 77% of its global operational waste from landfills in 2024, underscoring the critical role of green automation in future-proofing supply chains.

Key Players Profiled in the Warehouse Automation Market

ABB Ltd.

Bastian Solutions LLC

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

Dematic Group

Daifuku Co. Limited

Swisslog Holding AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Jungheinrich AG

Fanuc Corporation

Report Scope

Warehouse Automation Market, by Product:

Hardware

Software

Service

Warehouse Automation Market, by Automation Level:

System Automation

Mechanized Automation

Semi-Automated

Fully Automated

Warehouse Automation Market, by Technology:

Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs)

Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

MRO Outbounds

Automatic Identification Data Capture Others

Warehouse Automation Market, by Application:

Automotive

Food and Beverage

E-Commerce

Pharmaceutical

Others

Warehouse Automation Market, by Vertical:

Retailers

Manufacturers

Distributors

Warehouse Automation Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $23.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $56.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.3% Regions Covered Global

