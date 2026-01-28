Machine Vision Industry Research 2026 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Machine Vision Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Machine Vision Market is projected to expand from a valuation of USD 22.99 Billion in 2025 to USD 43.19 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.08%.

Machine vision encompasses systems that combine optical hardware with image processing software to replicate human visual perception for tasks such as automated inspection and process control.

The market's growth is primarily fueled by the increasing requirement for high-precision quality assurance in manufacturing and the need for contactless defect detection within the pharmaceutical and food industries, alongside the efficiency gains achieved by integrating automated imaging into production lines.

A significant obstacle hindering market growth is the complexity involved in integrating advanced vision components into established industrial infrastructure, which frequently delays investment decisions. This challenge is evident in recent industry metrics; the VDMA Robotics and Automation Association projects that the German machine vision subsector will generate revenues of 3.1 billion euros in 2025, showing zero growth compared to the prior year. This stagnation highlights the financial headwinds and technical barriers that can temporarily suppress sales volumes in key segments of the industry.

Market Drivers

The incorporation of Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning into vision systems is transforming the market by facilitating defect detection in unstructured environments where conventional rule-based algorithms are insufficient. Manufacturers are increasingly utilizing deep learning neural networks to classify complex surface anomalies and variable product forms with a consistency comparable to human inspection.

This technological evolution is supported by industry data; according to Rockwell Automation's 'State of Smart Manufacturing Report' from April 2024, quality control was identified as the primary use case for artificial intelligence and machine learning in 2024, indicating a shift towards adaptive systems that self-optimize and lower entry barriers for complex quality tasks.

Simultaneously, the rise of Vision-Guided Robotics and Autonomous Systems is acting as a major catalyst, extending machine vision applications from static inspection to dynamic assembly and material handling. Vision sensors now empower industrial robots to execute intricate tasks like bin picking and component mating in real-time.

A VDMA Machine Vision sector analysis in October 2024 noted that robotics and automated assembly applications comprised 23% of total machine vision sales. Although the sector faces economic fluctuations, evidenced by Cognex Corporation's reported 17% revenue decline in 2023 due to cautious spending, the long-term adoption of vision-equipped cobots remains a structural driver for market recovery.

Market Challenges

The substantial complexity associated with integrating advanced vision components into existing industrial infrastructure serves as a major barrier to the growth of the global machine vision market. Manufacturers frequently face significant technical hurdles when retrofitting legacy production lines with modern optical hardware and sophisticated processing software.

This integration process typically requires specialized engineering expertise and necessitates operational downtime, creating a perception of risk that deters immediate capital expenditure and leads decision-makers to prolong evaluation phases or delay implementation, thereby reducing the rate of adoption.

This reluctance to commit to complex system upgrades results in measurable financial contraction for the sector. As companies delay modernization efforts due to these technical barriers, revenue streams suffer a direct impact. This consequence is supported by recent performance data; according to the VDMA, the European machine vision industry was forecast to record a 10 percent decline in nominal sales in 2024 compared to the previous year. These figures underscore how integration difficulties translate directly into dampened demand and constrained market expansion.

Market Trends

The expansion into non-industrial sectors such as Logistics and Agriculture is diversifying revenue sources for machine vision vendors that have traditionally relied on factory automation. With the surge in e-commerce volumes, distribution centers are aggressively implementing vision-enabled systems for automated sorting, parcel dimensioning, and inventory management, tasks that involve identifying high-velocity, variable goods. This shift reduces the sector's exposure to manufacturing cycles, a trend reflected in Cognex Corporation's February 2025 report, which noted a 9 percent annual revenue increase in 2024, driven largely by sustained momentum in its Logistics business sector.

Additionally, the widespread adoption of 3D Machine Vision Technology is enhancing the industry's ability to perform volumetric analysis and depth perception, overcoming the limitations of two-dimensional imaging. Unlike standard cameras, 3D systems produce point clouds that enable precise measurement of irregular shapes and reliable inspection of object geometry, regardless of lighting or contrast conditions.

This technological advancement is fueling demand for advanced smart vision platforms, as evidenced by the TKH Group's March 2025 presentation, which reported an 8.5 percent organic turnover increase in the Smart Vision systems segment, which anchors their 3D vision portfolio, during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Key Players Profiled in the Machine Vision Market

Cognex Corporation

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Basler AG

National Instruments Corporation

Tordivel AS

OMRON Corporation

Keyence Corporation

LMI Technologies, Inc.

Microscan Systems, Inc.

Sick AG

Report Scope

Machine Vision Market, by Component:

Hardware

Software

Machine Vision Market, by Type:

1-D Vision System

2-D Vision System

3-D Vision System

Machine Vision Market, by Product Type:

PC-Based

Smart Camera-Based

Machine Vision Market, by Deployment Type:

General

Robotic Cell

Machine Vision Market, by Application:

Quality Assurance and Inspection

Positioning and Guidance

Measurement

Identification

Machine Vision Market, by Vertical:

Semiconductor & Electronics

Automotive

Retail & Consumer Goods

Food & Packaging

Solar Panel Manufacturing

Machinery

Others

Machine Vision Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $22.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $43.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global

