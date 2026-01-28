Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Industry Research 2026 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The Global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market is projected to expand from USD 16.68 Billion in 2025 to USD 38.82 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.12%.

IPA merges Robotic Process Automation with artificial intelligence capabilities, such as machine learning, to streamline intricate, end-to-end corporate processes. The market is primarily propelled by the urgent demand for businesses to enhance operational efficiency, significantly lower expenses, and curtail human errors in repetitive workflows. Additionally, companies are utilizing IPA to expedite digital transformation initiatives, enabling employees to focus on strategic, high-value activities instead of manual data handling.

Nevertheless, the market encounters a major hurdle due to a scarcity of qualified professionals equipped to design and oversee these automated systems. This lack of talent often retards implementation and makes integrating automation with older legacy infrastructure more difficult. As reported by NASSCOM in 2024, approximately 90% of enterprises intended to boost their expenditure on digital technologies, with a significant portion targeting intelligent automation. Although the desire to invest is high, the effective scaling of these initiatives relies heavily on surmounting these workforce and technical barriers.

Market Drivers

The rapid advancement of enterprise digital transformation efforts serves as a key catalyst for the Global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market. Businesses are increasingly moving away from isolated task automation toward comprehensive process orchestration to guarantee agility and resilience.

This transition fosters the adoption of platforms capable of handling complicated workflows across disparate legacy systems and modern cloud infrastructures, bridging the divide between old and new technology. The priority has shifted from mere cost reduction to attaining strategic operational flexibility, requiring solutions that offer complete visibility; indeed, a February 2024 report by Camunda revealed that 96% of IT and business leaders consider end-to-end process automation vital for meeting business objectives.

Furthermore, the incorporation of sophisticated AI and machine learning, especially generative AI, drives market growth by facilitating the automation of unstructured data processing. In contrast to standard robotic process automation, AI-enhanced systems can process natural language, assess sentiment, and execute cognitive judgments, expanding the range of automated tasks.

A February 2024 Workato report highlighted a 400% surge in Generative AI usage within automation workflows year-over-year. This synergy enables firms to derive greater value from data and react more quickly to market shifts, with IBM noting in 2024 that 59% of IT professionals exploring AI plan to hasten their automation investments to meet these demands.

Market Challenges

The dearth of skilled experts constitutes a significant barrier to the growth of the Global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market. Deploying IPA systems demands a workforce skilled in both Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and advanced AI fields like machine learning and natural language processing. Locating candidates with this combined expertise, who also have the technical acumen to weave these tools into complicated legacy systems, is becoming increasingly challenging for businesses. As a result, many enterprises find it difficult to advance automation initiatives past the pilot stage, resulting in delayed deployments and reduced return on investment.

This lack of talent directly limits the market's ability to scale, as companies frequently lack the internal capacity to efficiently manage and sustain these automated environments. According to CompTIA, in 2025, 81% of HR professionals indicated that their organizations lacked the necessary talent and skills for success, specifically pointing to artificial intelligence as a critical area requiring immediate training. This expanding skills gap compels firms to postpone ambitious digital transformation strategies, thereby slowing the overall expansion rate of the IPA sector.

Market Trends

The transition toward Autonomous Agentic AI Workflows marks a crucial shift from static scripting to dynamic systems that execute tasks independently. Unlike conventional robotic process automation that adheres to strict rules, agentic AI utilizes cognitive architectures to plan, rank, and carry out multi-stage workflows with little human input. This trend transforms the market by allowing companies to utilize digital workers capable of managing ambiguity and adapting to real-time variables, effectively bridging the gap between simple task completion and complex process orchestration. The push for this shift is highlighted by MuleSoft's January 2025 report, where 93% of IT leaders expressed plans to implement autonomous agents within two years to enhance innovation and workflows.

Additionally, the rise of Human-in-the-Loop Collaborative Frameworks addresses the operational and cultural need to integrate digital labor with human teams rather than replacing them. This trend focuses on creating automation systems that act as "digital colleagues," enhancing human abilities while reserving human oversight for complex decisions or edge cases. By cultivating a cooperative relationship between staff and automated systems, companies can reduce burnout and expand operations while retaining human judgment. This model is becoming increasingly popular, with Microsoft's April 2025 report noting that 82% of leaders anticipate using digital labor to boost workforce capacity in the coming 12 to 18 months.

