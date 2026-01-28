Factory Automation Sensor Industry Research 2025 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Factory Automation Sensor Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast, 2020-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Factory Automation Sensor Market will grow from USD 23.46 Billion in 2024 to USD 38.98 Billion by 2030 at an 8.83% CAGR.

Factory automation sensors are essential devices that detect, measure, and transmit various physical parameters within industrial environments, enabling automated control and monitoring of operational processes.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing initiatives fundamentally drives the global factory automation sensor market. Manufacturers worldwide are embracing these advanced concepts to establish highly connected and intelligent production environments, relying on sensor technology to provide the foundational data for digital transformation. This integration allows for real-time monitoring, autonomous decision-making, and seamless communication across the entire manufacturing value chain.

Key Market Challenges:

A significant impediment to market expansion is the considerable initial capital outlay associated with deploying advanced sensor systems and the complexities involved in integrating diverse technologies into existing manufacturing infrastructures. This creates a barrier for businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, that may face budgetary constraints or lack the specialized expertise needed for seamless integration. Such hesitations directly affect the adoption rate of new sensing capabilities.

Key Market Trends:

Smart Sensor Integration and IoT Connectivity represent a pivotal trend reshaping factory automation. This involves embedding intelligent sensors with capabilities for processing, analysis, and secure communication, directly integrating them into broader Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) architectures. These connected sensors facilitate real-time data acquisition from various points across the manufacturing floor, enabling continuous monitoring, remote diagnostics, and enhanced interoperability among disparate systems.

Such integration improves operational transparency and supports sophisticated automation functions, allowing for proactive adjustments and maintenance. For instance, BlueScope partnered with Siemens, installing IoT vibration sensors on critical assets at its Port Kembla facility, channeling data into Siemens' Senseye Predictive Maintenance platform to identify anomalies before they caused downtime.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Factory Automation Sensor Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Sensors Type:



Temperature Sensors

Proximity Sensors

Vibration Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Humidity Sensors

Vision Sensors

Others



By Type:



Contact

Noncontact



By Application:



Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Energy & Power

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Food & Beverages

Others



By Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $23.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $38.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global

