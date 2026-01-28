Predictive Maintenance Industry Research 2026 - Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

The main opportunities in the Global Predictive Maintenance Market include reducing operational costs and unplanned downtime. Adoption of digital twin technology enhances asset performance, while key players like IBM and Microsoft drive innovation. The market spans across solutions or services, and is applicable to both large and SMEs, with deployment via cloud or on-premise.

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Predictive Maintenance Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast, 2020-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Predictive Maintenance Market, valued at USD 6.77 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 27.91% to reach USD 29.65 Billion by 2030.

Predictive maintenance (PdM) employs advanced data analytics and sensor technologies to forecast potential equipment failures, enabling proactive maintenance scheduling and optimizing asset performance.

Key Market Drivers

A primary catalyst for the expansion of the Global Predictive Maintenance Market is the critical imperative to minimize operational costs and reduce unplanned downtime. Businesses across various sectors seek methods to enhance equipment reliability and sustain production continuity, directly translating into tangible economic benefits. Unplanned equipment failures lead to significant production losses and increased repair expenses. Predictive maintenance solutions address these challenges by enabling proactive interventions rather than reactive responses, preventing costly breakdowns and facilitating optimized resource allocation.

Key Market Challenges

A significant challenge impeding broader market expansion for predictive maintenance solutions is the substantial initial investment required. Implementing comprehensive sensor infrastructure and integrating diverse data sources necessitates considerable capital expenditure. This financial barrier can significantly constrain adoption for numerous enterprises, particularly those with limited capital reserves.

Key Market Trends

The global predictive maintenance market is significantly influenced by the widespread adoption of digital twin technology for asset simulation and optimization. This trend involves creating virtual replicas of physical assets, systems, or processes to monitor their real-time performance, simulate various scenarios, and predict potential failures with high accuracy.

Digital twins integrate data from sensors, operational systems, and historical records to provide a comprehensive, dynamic view of an asset's health and operational efficiency. This capability allows manufacturers to conduct virtual testing of process changes, identify optimal configurations, and reduce the time and cost associated with physical prototyping.

Key Market Players Profiled:

  • Accenture plc
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • General Electric Company
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Hitachi, Ltd.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • SAP SE
  • Schneider Electric SE

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Predictive Maintenance Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Component:

  • Solution
  • Service

By Organization Size:

  • Large Enterprises
  • Small & Medium Enterprises

By Deployment Model:

  • Cloud
  • On-premise

By Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • South America
  • Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages186
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$6.77 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$29.65 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate27.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w4u6tr

