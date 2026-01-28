The Global Market for Tankless Water Heaters 2026-2030 & 2035

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tankless Water Heater Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides comprehensive insights, covering market statistics, regional shares, competitor analysis, and trends that offer a detailed perspective of current and future industry scenarios.

The report highlights that Europe was the largest market in 2025, with North America projected as the fastest-growing region.





The global tankless water heater market has seen robust expansion, with market size projected to increase from $4.86 billion in 2025 to $6.69 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%. This growth is fueled by a consumer shift towards energy-efficient appliances, demand for continuous hot water, and compact system installations. Key advancements in heating technologies and expanding applications in the residential sector are supporting this trend.

In the forecast period, trends such as the adoption of smart home integrated heaters, increased use of IoT-enabled systems, and AI-based optimization technologies are expected to amplify market growth. The integration of eco-friendly and low-emission solutions further enhances the appeal of tankless water heaters.

Governmental initiatives are significantly impacting the market by promoting energy-efficient practices. These initiatives encourage the adoption of tankless systems over traditional models through regulations and consumer incentives. For instance, the U.S. Department of Energy's proposed efficiency standards aim to save $198 billion and reduce CO2 emissions substantially over 30 years.

Innovation remains at the forefront, with companies like Bosch Thermotechnology and Rinnai America launching advanced products. Bosch's Tronic 4000 C and Tronic 6100 C models, for example, are redefining energy efficiency and user convenience. These models offer point-of-use and whole-house heating solutions, catering to varying consumer needs.

Rinnai America's collaboration with Homes For Our Troops exemplifies corporate responsibility in delivering customized homes for injured veterans, emphasizing safety and independence.

Major market players include Robert Bosch GmbH, General Electric, Haier Group, Whirlpool Corporation, and A.O. Smith Corporation, among others. As trade relations and tariffs evolve, manufacturers face challenges such as increased production costs due to higher tariffs on key components. Nevertheless, these challenges drive local manufacturing and innovation in design efficiency.

Scope and Segmentation

The report categorizes the market by type, energy source, and application, distinguishing between segments like condensing vs. non-condensing and electric vs. gas systems. Subsegments provide deeper insights into specific product categories and innovations.

Geographic and Competitive Analyses

Expanded geographical coverage includes rising hubs like Taiwan and Southeast Asia, acknowledging recent supply chain shifts. The competitive landscape section offers a thorough analysis of leading companies, backed by a company scoring matrix based on market share, innovation, and brand influence.

Countries and Regions Covered

The report covers major markets, including the USA, China, Germany, India, and regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America, offering a global market perspective.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Tankless Water Heater market report include:

Robert Bosch GmbH

General Electric

Haier Group Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

Paloma Industries Ltd.

Westinghouse Electric Corporation

Vaillant Group

A.O. Smith Corporation

Rinnai Corporation

Ariston Thermo Group

Rheem Manufacturing Company

Stiebel Eltron GmbH & Co. KG

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Groupe Atlantic

Ferroli S.p.A.

V-Guard Industries Ltd.

Bradford White Corporation

Noritz Corporation

EcoSmart Green Energy Products, Inc.

Navien Inc.

Hubbell Electric Heater Company

Laars Heating Systems

Eccotemp Systems LLC

Takagi Industrial Co. Ltd.

