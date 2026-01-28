MEXC Opens RNBW Launchpad for Users to Share 750,000 Tokens at Up to 50% Off





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, has launched the RNBW Launchpad. Users can subscribe with USDT to share in a total pool of 750,000 RNBW, with discounts of up to 50%.

Event Details

Event Period: Jan 28, 2026 – Feb 5, 2026 (UTC)

Pool 1: Subscribe with USDT to Share 500,000 RNBW (New User Exclusive)

New users can subscribe through a dedicated USDT pool at 0.06 USDT per RNBW (50% off the 0.12 USDT subscription price).

Total Supply: 500,000 RNBW

Minimum Subscription: 100 USDT

Maximum Subscription: 5,000 USDT

Participants must complete Advanced KYC Verification, maintain a $100 net deposit, and trade at least 100 USDT in Spot and 20,000 USDT in Futures.

Boost Subscription Limit

Users can increase their maximum subscription limit by up to 100% by completing additional Futures trading volume tasks during the event.

Pool 2: Subscribe with USDT to Share 250,000 RNBW (Open to All Users)

All users can subscribe through a USDT pool at 0.1 USDT per RNBW (20% off the 0.12 USDT subscription price).

Total Supply: 250,000 RNBW

Minimum Subscription: 100 USDT

Maximum Subscription: 5,000 USDT

Participants must complete Advanced KYC Verification, maintain a $100 net deposit, and trade at least 100 USDT in Spot and 30,000 USDT in Futures.

MEXC Launchpad is an innovative token issuance platform that provides users with early access to promising projects and mainstream tokens at significantly discounted rates. The platform's "Quality First" strategy has delivered strong results, with December 2025 data showing that newly listed tokens achieved an average return of 70%. To date, MEXC Launchpad has raised over $76.7 million, attracting more than 288,000 participants.

For more details and to participate in the RNBW Launchpad, please visit the event page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

For media inquiries, please contact MEXC PR team: media@mexc.com

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f961600-8193-4570-a884-580402da77a8