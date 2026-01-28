OMS Energy Technologies Inc. Wins US$2.2 Million in Specialty Connector Orders from Major Emirati, Indonesian and Pakistani Producers

SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (“OMS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OMSE), a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (“SWS”) and oil country tubular goods (“OCTG”) for the oil and gas industry, today announced its wholly-owned subsidiaries in Singapore and Indonesia have secured new specialty connector orders totaling approximately US$2.2 million from leading oil and gas companies in the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and Pakistan. These orders mark a significant milestone in the Company’s strategy to expand its specialty connector product line beyond its core Saudi Arabian market and underscore OMS’s ability to meet stringent technical requirements, consistently deliver high-quality products, and execute reliably across geographies.

OMS Oilfield Services Pte. Ltd. (“OMS Singapore”), the Company’s largest subsidiary, will deliver a US$1.4 million order for large-diameter specialty connectors from a UAE–based national oil company. Received under an existing two-year call-off agreement, this order reflects the customer’s deep trust in OMS Singapore’s integrated capabilities spanning precision machining through final assembly. The products will be manufactured at OMS’s Singapore facility, with deliveries scheduled for March and April 2026.

OMS Singapore also recorded US$0.4 million in specialty connector orders from a new customer in Pakistan, marking a meaningful step forward in the Company’s recent expansion into the Pakistani market. The customer is a leading integrated upstream energy company operating Pakistan’s largest gas reservoir, reflecting deepening regional recognition of OMS’s premium products and opening the door to broader, long-term partnership opportunities.





Large-Diameter CNC Machining Operations at OMS Singapore

Furthermore, PT OMS Oilfield Services (“OMS Indonesia”), one of OMS’s longest-established subsidiaries, secured a total of approximately US$0.4 million in orders from two state-owned energy operators in Indonesia for large-diameter specialty connectors for an offshore gas development project, to be manufactured at OMS’s Bogor facility. Stemming from one new and one existing customer, these orders accelerate the Company’s regional growth and customer diversification strategy and highlight its growing reputation for high-quality manufacturing and superior service.

Specialty Connectors: Threading and Inspection in Progress (L), Finished Units Ready for Deployment (R)

Mr. How Meng Hock, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OMS, commented, “These orders represent meaningful progress in our expansion strategy for the specialty connector business, strengthening our position as a trusted global supplier. Our cutting-edge, fully integrated facilities and decades of experience empower us to support a wide range of oil and gas development projects with superior product performance and consistent execution. Going forward, we will remain focused on building a more diversified connector business while maintaining the quality and reliability standards our customers demand, deepening our long-term relationships with leading energy operators worldwide.”

About OMS Energy Technologies Inc.

OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OMSE) is a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (SWS) and oil country tubular goods (OCTG) for the oil and gas industry. Serving both onshore and offshore exploration and production operators, OMS is a trusted engineered solutions supplier across six vital jurisdictions in the Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) regions. The Company’s 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in key markets ensure rapid response times, customized technical solutions and seamless adaptation to evolving production and logistics needs. Beyond its core SWS and OCTG offerings, OMS also provides premium threading services to maximize operational efficiency for its customers.

For more information, please visit ir.omsos.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

