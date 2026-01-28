Ontex announces details for its Q4 and full year 2025 results publication

Aalst, Belgium, January 28, 2026 – Ontex Group NV, a leading international developer and producer of personal care products, will share its results for the fourth quarter and full year results of 2025 at 07:00 CEST / 06:00 BST on Thursday, February 12, 2026. Management will host a webcast for investors and analysts on the same day at 12:00 CET / 11:00 BT. Click on the following link to attend the presentation: https://ontexgroup.engagestream.companywebcast.com/25q4_fy_results_call . A replay of the webcast will be available on the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation, and remain so for one year.

Would you wish to participate to the Q&A session at the end of the call, please contact investor.relations@ontexglobal.com prior to the date of publication. Note that active participation to the Q&A session is restricted to professional investors and financial analysts only.

The consensus for the upcoming results and beyond, can be found on: https://ontex.com/investors/results-reports. These consensus figures are based on equity analyst projections covering Ontex, and therefore do not represent forecasts made by Ontex. By making this consensus information available, Ontex does not mean or otherwise imply to endorse such information.

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, both for retailers and healthcare, primarily in Europe and North America. The group employs around 5,100 people, with plants and offices in 11 countries, and its innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries. Ontex is headquartered in Aalst, Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussels, where it is a constituent of the Bel Mid® index. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn.

