DXS International plc (AQSE: DXSP): Half-year Financial Report

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(AQSE: DXSP)

HALF YEAR RESULTS

DXS International plc ("DXS" or the "Company"), the digital clinical decision support company, is pleased to provide shareholders with its unaudited interim results for the half year ending 31 October 2025.

H1 2025 Financial highlights:

  • Core recurring revenue model remains resilient. Revenue decreased by 2.6% to £1,684,712 (H1 2024 - £1,730,829) in the six months to 31 October 2025 ("Period"). Administration costs decreased by 5% in the Period (H1 2024 -£87,474)
  • Loss after tax in the Period of (£99,041) compared to a profit of £1,131 in H1 2024, a change of (£100,172). This was largely due to Grant Income reducing by £164,409. It should also be noted that all development costs for ongoing R&D are now included in the P&L, which is in line with new HMRC guidelines.
  • Available cash at the Period end was £160,400 (H1 2024 - £96,431), plus unutilised debtor drawdowns of £19,512 (H1 2024 £256,670).

Operational highlights:

  • The deployment of our new SMART Referral solution, Next-Gen, continues to provide exceptionally positive feedback from early adopter users. This is important as this is the potential trigger for Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) to move non-DXS practices to Next-Gen, an initiative we have been working on for some time that should potentially increase our Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR).
  • Our Secondary Care pilot, intended to remove the need for manual referral input by hospital staff into hospital systems, is running well. This should provide a new future revenue stream in due course.
  • Tackling Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) remains a top NHS priority and therefore, armed with the recent positive York Health Economic Consortium evaluation outcome, the Cholesterol prototype is expected to be market ready imminently. We will be well positioned to provide GP Primary Care Networks (PCN) (1 PCN =on average 5 GP practices) with a medicine optimisation solution that can help them achieve the new 2026 CVD targets, which if met, are worth approximately £49,000 NHS incentive per practice – up from £17,000 per practice last year.
  • Completed a hypertension project for a PCN in the East of England with excellent outcomes.
  • We have continued our committed investment in R&D, even though this is not reflected in the Balance Sheet.

Post-period events:

In December 2025, the company notified the market that it suffered a security incident affecting its office servers.  The company acted swiftly and contained the incident.  We have implemented additional monitoring and security measures to prevent any future potential incidents.

Outlook

The NHS GP IT Futures framework expired on 31 March 2023. This meant no new procurements of solutions and services were being accepted by the NHS. A replacement framework is in development.

The NHS continues to face significant pressure to reduce waiting times and address the growing challenge of CVD. Within its Ten-Year Digital Transformation Plan, the NHS has identified digital innovation and preventive care as key priorities; with targeted funding directed toward high-impact, technology-driven solutions.  

The recent ICB restructuring from 160 Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) to 42 ICBs resulted in 5 of our ICB customers having approximately 270 GP practices not using our DXS Smart Referral solution.  These five ICBs have indicated that they are keen to standardise on DXS as a single referral solution which is an encouraging potential additional revenue stream for the company. 

The Board remains confident of meeting the full year market expectations for April FY 2026.

David Immelman, Chief Executive of DXS, commented:

“At DXS, we remain focused on achieving shareholder value.  The delays have been frustrating for shareholders.  Management and employees remain focused with conviction to turn delays into opportunity, which we have used to build and innovate on.  We are sensing a shift in NHS urgency at an ICB level to resolve problems.  We finally have the sense that we expect revenue to begin to grow in around April 2026.  We are positive that the NHS is moving in the right direction with regards to their commitment to digital transformation as one solution.”

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement. This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

.

INTERIM RESULTS to 31 OCTOBER 2025

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

for the six month period ended 31 October 2025

 Unaudited Group 6 Months ended 31 Oct 2025 Unaudited
6 Months ended
31 Oct 2024		 Audited
Year to
30 April 2025
 Continuing Operations Continuing Operations Continuing Operations
  £  £  £
Turnover1,684,712 1,730,829 3,469,917
Cost of Sales(211,737) (235,670) (479,382)
Gross Profit1,472,975 1,495,159 2,990,535
Grant Income6,201 170,610 132,993
Administration Costs (1,617,798) (1,705,272) (3,251,011)
Depreciation and Amortisation          -     (493) (1,038)
Operating (loss)(138,622) (39,996) (128,521)
Sundry Income     1,880        1,203      1,898
 (136,742) (38,793) (126,623)
Interest payable and similar expenses(17,299) (20,076)  (48,525)
(Loss) on ordinary activities before taxation (154,041) (58,869) (175,148)
Tax on (loss) on ordinary activities55,000 60,000 80,398
Profit / (Loss) for the period(99,041) 1,131 (94,750)
 ========= ========= =========
Profit per share     
  • basic
(0.1p) 0p (0.1p)
  • fully diluted
(0.1p) 0p (0.1p)
 ========= ========= =========

STATEMENT of FINANCIAL POSITION

as at 31 October 2025

 Unaudited
Group at
31 Oct 2025		Unaudited
Group at
31 Oct 2024		Audited
Group at
30 April 2025
  £ £ £
Fixed Assets   
Intangible Assets1,455,0001,455,0001,455,000
Tangible Assets-572-
 ___________________________
 1,455,0001,455,5721,455,000
 ___________________________
Current assets   
Debtors Amounts falling due within one year307,432694,513486,556
Cash at bank and in hand160,40096,431428,957
 ___________________________
 467,832790,944915,513
Creditors: amounts falling due within one year(842,176)(880,070) (908,986)
 ___________________________
Net current assets / (liabilities)(374,344)(89,126)6,527
 ___________________________
    
Total assets less current liabilities1,080,6561,366,4461,461,527
Creditors:   
Amounts falling due after more than one year(366,366)(330,134) (285,353)
Deferred income(451,699)(587,795) (814,542)
 ___________________________
 262,591448,517361,632
 

 		===========================
Capital and reserves   
Called up share capital211,273211,273211,273
Share Premium 3,213,3953,213,3953,213,395
Share option reserve15,15911,58915,159
Retained earnings(3,177,236)(2,987,740)(3,078,195)
 ___________________________
Shareholders’ Funds 262,591448,517361,632
 ===========================
    

STATEMENT of CASH FLOWS

Six months ended 31 October 2025

 Unaudited
Six months ended 31 Oct 2025		Unaudited
Six months ended 31 Oct 2024		Audited year ended 30 April 2025
  £ £ £
    
Cash flow from operating activities(386,146)49,629247,071
Interest paid(17,299)(20,076)(48,525)
Sundry Income1,8801,2031,898
R&D tax credit--195,798
 ___________________________
Net cash flow from operating activities(401,565)30,756396,242
 ___________________________
    
Cash flow from investing activities   
Payments to acquire intangible fixed assets---
Proceeds in respect of tangible fixed assets-(27)-
 ___________________________
 0(27)0
 ___________________________
    
Cash flow from investing activities   
Advance of long term loans100,667--
Repayment of long term loans(19,654)(24,310)(103,431)
Advance directors and senior staff51,995-46,134
 ___________________________
 133,008(24,310)(57,297)
 ___________________________
    
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents(268,557)6,419338,945
Cash and Cash equivalents at 30 April 2025428,95790,01290,012
 ___________________________
    
Cash and Cash equivalents at 31 October 2025160,40096,431428,957
 ===========================
Cash and Cash equivalents consists of:   
Cash at bank and in hand160,40096,431428,957
 ===========================

Net Debt Reconciliation

 Current DebtNon Current DebtCashTotal
  £££
     
At 30 April 2023(313,486)(720,446)371,978(661,954)
Non cash flow 374,991 374,991
Cash flow26,857-(281,966)(255,109)
 ____________________________________
     
At 30 April 2024(286,629)(345,455)90,012(542,072)
Non cash flow-60,102 60,102
Cash Flow209,489_338,945 548,434
 ____________________________________
     
At 30 April 2025(77,140)(285,353)428,95766,464
Non cash flow    
Cash flow(86,398)(81,013)(268,557)(435,968)
 ____________________________________
At 31 October 2025(163,538)(366,366)160,400(369,504)
 ====================================

The above figures have not been reviewed by the company's auditors Crowe U.K. LLP.

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement

Contacts:

David Immelman      (Chief Executive)
DXS International plc		01252 719800
david@dxs-systems.com
https://www.dxs-systems.co.uk 


  
AQSE Corporate Broker and Corporate Advisor

 		 
Hybridan LLP
Claire Louise Noyce

 		020 3764 2341

 

Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.


