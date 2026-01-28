Power Conditioning Units Lead Growth in Cryocooler Hardware Segment

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryocooler Market by Application, Offering, Heat Exchanger Type, Temperature Range, Operating Range, Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global cryocooler market is experiencing significant growth, projecting an increase from USD 3.48 billion in 2025 to USD 4.90 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.1%. This growth is primarily driven by increasing applications in satellite launches, space exploration, and defense sectors. Government investments, advancements in cooling technology, and rising demand for cryogenic temperatures in fields such as quantum computing and medical imaging are key contributors to this market expansion.

Highest Growth in Power Conditioning Units

The power conditioning unit segment is poised to experience the highest CAGR within the cryocooler market, underscored by its essential function in stabilizing and efficiently delivering power to sensitive cryogenic systems. These units play a crucial role in mitigating voltage fluctuations and safeguarding critical components from power disruptions, vital in vibration-sensitive applications including space-related instruments and quantum computing devices. The growing integration with advanced control electronics and compact system architectures is fueling the demand for robust power conditioning solutions.

Pulse-tube Cryocoolers Lead in Market Share

Pulse-tube cryocoolers are anticipated to hold a significant market share by 2024 due to their reliability, extended operational lifespan, and minimal vibration output. These attributes make them ideal for satellite and space applications, as well as for cooling sophisticated equipment like infrared sensors and superconducting devices. The demand for maintenance-free and compact cryocoolers is particularly strong in defense and aerospace sectors, where consistent performance without mechanical wear is critical.

Growing Adoption of Closed-loop Systems

Closed-loop cycle systems are projected to record the highest CAGR in the cryocooler market by 2030. Their appeal lies in providing continuous, stable cooling performance without frequent refilling needs, thus enhancing operational efficiency. Their widespread adoption spans medical imaging, superconducting magnet cooling, and emerging quantum applications. The incorporation of automated controls and sophisticated thermal management technologies further propels their market appeal.

Extensive primary research and interviews with industry experts reveal that the cryocooler market is largely dominated by major players such as Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Thales (France), AMETEK.Inc. (US), Edwards Vacuum (UK), and Chart Industries, Inc. (US). The study offers an in-depth analysis of these companies, focusing on their strategies, developments, and competitive standings.

Market Insights and Opportunities

The cryocooler market report segments the market by application, offering, heat exchanger type, temperature range, and operating cycle. It also highlights key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges within the industry, providing a detailed overview across different regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Key drivers include the demand surge in aerospace and defense, quantum computing needs for low-temperature management, and shifts in the healthcare industry towards helium-free MRI systems.

Challenges involve high capital expenditure, complex maintenance requirements, and geopolitical influences affecting component supply chains.

Research Focus Areas

Product Development and Innovation: Insights on upcoming technologies and developments in the cryocooler space.

Market Development and Diversification: Exploration of lucrative markets and diverse applications of cryocoolers in various sectors.

Competitive Landscape: Comprehensive analysis of market leading players, their growth strategies, and service portfolios.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 266 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Accelerating Cryocooler Demand from Aerospace & Defense Sector Surging Adoption of Quantum Computing Technology Escalating Demand for Helium-Free MRI Systems by Healthcare Providers

Restraints Low Adoption in Cost-Sensitive Markets due to High Upfront Costs and Extended Payback Maintenance-Driven Expenditure and Workforce Skill Gaps

Opportunities Emergence of Sub-4K Pre-Coolers Tailored for Quantum Data Centers Commercialization of Small Satellites

Challenges Geopolitical Risks Impacting Specialized Component Sourcing Commercial-Scale Expansion Barriers due to Performance-Cost Trade-Offs

Case Study Analysis Shi's High-Capacity 4 Kgm-Jt Rjt-100 Cryocooler System for Industrial Srf Accelerators Cryor's Flexible and Adaptable Cryocooler Solution for Research Laboratories Creare's Mechanical Cryocooler for Nicmos Infrared Vision Recovery on Hubble Space Telescope Bluefor' Pt450 Pulse Tube Cryocooler Meeting Performance and Energy Efficiency Goals



Company Profiles

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Thales

Edwards Vacuum (Atlas Copco Group)

Ametek.Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc.

Bluefors

Northrop Grumman

Advanced Research Systems

Ricor

Air Liquide Advanced Technologies

Lake Shore Cryotronics

Creare

Lihan Cryogenics Co. Ltd.

Tristan Technologies, Inc.

Vacree Technologies Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Bright Instrument Co. Ltd.

Absolut System

Fabrum

Cryospectra GmbH

Ulvac Cryogenics Inc.

Oxford Cryosystems Ltd.

Hycon Ltd.

Rix Industries

Aim Infrarot-Module GmbH

