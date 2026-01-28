U.S. Real Estate Ownership and Leasing Industry to Hit $16B by 2032

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real Estate Ownership and Leasing of Agricultural, Timber and Similar Lands (U.S.) Financial Analysis, Market Size & Benchmarks, and Revenue Forecasts to 2032 with P&L, KPIs, and EBITDA" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This latest industry report delves into critical, industry-specific data within the United States, focusing on market sizing, growth, KPIs, metrics, and summaries of leading competitors. This comprehensive report uniquely showcases 8-year historical data combined with 8-year forward projections for market sizing, setting a robust benchmark for industry analysis. While other firms produce industry data and forecasts, these efforts often result in limited and potentially inaccurate outcomes.

What distinguishes this report is the unparalleled capability of the publisher to generate precise industry information. With over 30 years of dedicated industry research, the experience is reflected in the meticulous data presented. Access to a wealth of industry tables, extensive databases of both public and private company information, proprietary industry trends analysis, and other exclusive resources have all been meticulously employed to ensure this report's accuracy.

The Real Estate Ownership and Leasing of Agricultural, Timber, and Similar Lands Industry in the U.S. is projected to reach $16.13 billion by 2032, presenting a lucrative opportunity for investors and industry professionals. This comprehensive analytics report provides essential insights, saving hours of independent research by offering detailed financial metrics, benchmarks, and forecasts.

Key Findings:

Projected industry revenue of $16.13 billion by 2032.

In-depth analysis including average EBITDA, operating ratios, and sales per employee.

Core Benefits:

All-inclusive financial results, ratios, and vital statistics in a single package.

Complete benchmarking of the industry and its leading companies.

Detailed financial data of both the industry and top participating companies.

This Analytics Report Features:

Historical data alongside revenue forecasts and growth rates including CAGR.

Comprehensive operating ratios and benchmarking data.

Profiles and financial histories of up to ten leading U.S.-based companies.

This report, spread over 79 pages, includes 33 statistical tables and 21 charts, focusing on the U.S. market. It is a valuable resource for analysis, financial modeling, and advisory for investment professionals, lenders, M&A advisors, appraisers, and consultants.

Key Data: Industry Summary

Historical and projected revenues through 2032.

Data on employee count from 2017 to 2024.

Annual and compound annual growth rates calculated for specific periods.

Employment and Establishments

Number of firms and establishments from 2017 to 2024.

Average annual sales per firm and establishment in comparison to industry averages.

Operating ratios and revenue, expense, and profit comparisons.

Benchmarks Industry Results for Publicly-Held Companies

Industry average income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow statements from 2017 to 2024.

Top Companies Profiled & Ranked:

Includes financial reports, ranks, and executive lists for leading U.S.-based corporations.

Metrics such as market capitalization, employee count, revenue, net income, and growth rates.

The report profiles dominating companies like Global Net Lease, Plymouth Industrial REIT, Community Healthcare, and others, providing a comparison against industry averages for a comprehensive insight into market leaders.

The report offers invaluable insights into the competitive landscape, providing a clear view of the market dynamics and enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions. Access to these detailed analyses is crucial for identifying emerging trends, understanding market opportunities, and predicting future industry shifts.

Key highlights of the report include:

Comprehensive market sizing and forecasting, delivering unmatched accuracy in an ever-evolving industry landscape.

Detailed analysis of industry growth metrics and KPIs, equipping businesses with the tools necessary to navigate the competitive realm effectively.

Intelligent summaries of top competitors, offering stakeholders an edge in competitive maneuvering and strategic planning.

In an environment where data accuracy and timely insights hold paramount importance, this report transforms raw data into actionable intelligence. By offering exclusive access to meticulously crafted industry information, companies gain a profound understanding of the market. The foresight provided empowers businesses, investors, and stakeholders to optimize strategies, capitalize on opportunities, and achieve sustainable growth in their respective domains.

Benefiting from decades of industry expertise, this report represents not just data compilation but a strategic tool for navigating the complexities of the current market. Trust and reliability remain foundational, underpinning the commitment to deliver impactful, industry-focused intelligence that drives success across sectors.

Companies Featured

Global Net Lease

Plymouth Industrial REIT

Community Healthcare

Gladstone Land Corp

Farmland Partners Inc

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc

Trinity Place Holdings Inc

Bimini Capital Management, Inc.

Power REIT

ReAlpha Tech Corp

GTJ REIT

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/on3so1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.