North America Leads Gene Therapy Market Due to Rising Genetic Disorders

Key opportunities in the gene therapy market include treating genetic disorders and cancer, driven by rising FDA approvals and biotechnological advancements. The in vivo segment, cancer treatments, and North American market are poised for significant growth, fueled by increasing demand and technological progress.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Therapy Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gene therapy market is forecasted to expand significantly, with a robust increase from US$ 5.84 billion in 2024 to US$ 29.36 billion by 2031, reflecting an impressive CAGR of 14.3% from 2025 to 2031.

Gene therapy, a revolutionary approach addressing diseases by genetic modification, has seen significant growth due to the increasing incidence of genetic disorders and cancer worldwide. The surge in FDA approvals for gene therapies and advancements in related technologies are pivotal in propelling the market forward. Recent biotechnology breakthroughs have enabled the development of treatments for various ailments, including cancer, neurological, and genetic diseases, significantly increasing the adoption of gene therapies globally.

These approvals underscore the expansion and growth of the gene therapy market.

Strategic Insights: The market's segmentation covers vectors, indications, delivery modes, and geographic regions. It includes non-viral and viral vectors; the latter dominates due to higher adoption. Indications span neurological diseases, cancer, and more, with cancer anticipated to see the highest growth. Delivery modes are categorized into in vivo and ex vivo, with in vivo expected to register a higher CAGR due to systemic treatment capabilities.

Regionally, North America leads the market, driven by a high prevalence of genetic disorders, increasing cancer patient numbers, robust governmental initiatives, and a growing pipeline of approved products. The U.S. Bureau of Statistics reported a significant number of cancer cases and deaths, emphasizing the need for advanced therapeutic solutions.

According to the National Institutes of Health, a collaborative effort involving pharmaceutical companies is rapidly advancing the development of gene therapies addressing rare diseases, highlighting the burgeoning interest in innovative gene solutions.

Industry Development: Leading market players such as Ori Biotech Ltd, which raised over US$ 100 million for manufacturing innovation, and Astellas Pharma's acquisition of Audentes Therapeutics, emphasize burgeoning industry ambitions. These initiatives reflect a vibrant competitive landscape, with companies like Novartis AG, Bluebird Bio Inc., and others at the forefront of innovation.

Overall, the gene therapy market offers significant growth opportunities as companies continue to refine and innovate treatments, addressing the ever-evolving needs of global healthcare.

Companies Featured

Some of the leading companies in the Gene Therapy Market include:

  • Novartis AG
  • Astellas Pharma Inc.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
  • Bluebird Bio Inc.
  • Sanofi
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Daiichi Sankyo
  • CSL Behring
  • Biogen
  • Oxford Biomedica.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xq6kpy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Cell Therapy
                            
                            
                                CRISPR
                            
                            
                                CRISPR Therapeutics
                            
                            
                                Gene Therapy
                            
                            
                                Genetic Disease
                            
                            
                                Genetic Disorder
                            
                            
                                Genomics
                            
                            
                                Viral Vector
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading