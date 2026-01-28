North America Leads Gene Therapy Market Due to Rising Genetic Disorders

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Therapy Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gene therapy market is forecasted to expand significantly, with a robust increase from US$ 5.84 billion in 2024 to US$ 29.36 billion by 2031, reflecting an impressive CAGR of 14.3% from 2025 to 2031.

Gene therapy, a revolutionary approach addressing diseases by genetic modification, has seen significant growth due to the increasing incidence of genetic disorders and cancer worldwide. The surge in FDA approvals for gene therapies and advancements in related technologies are pivotal in propelling the market forward. Recent biotechnology breakthroughs have enabled the development of treatments for various ailments, including cancer, neurological, and genetic diseases, significantly increasing the adoption of gene therapies globally.

These approvals underscore the expansion and growth of the gene therapy market.

Strategic Insights: The market's segmentation covers vectors, indications, delivery modes, and geographic regions. It includes non-viral and viral vectors; the latter dominates due to higher adoption. Indications span neurological diseases, cancer, and more, with cancer anticipated to see the highest growth. Delivery modes are categorized into in vivo and ex vivo, with in vivo expected to register a higher CAGR due to systemic treatment capabilities.

Regionally, North America leads the market, driven by a high prevalence of genetic disorders, increasing cancer patient numbers, robust governmental initiatives, and a growing pipeline of approved products. The U.S. Bureau of Statistics reported a significant number of cancer cases and deaths, emphasizing the need for advanced therapeutic solutions.

According to the National Institutes of Health, a collaborative effort involving pharmaceutical companies is rapidly advancing the development of gene therapies addressing rare diseases, highlighting the burgeoning interest in innovative gene solutions.

Industry Development: Leading market players such as Ori Biotech Ltd, which raised over US$ 100 million for manufacturing innovation, and Astellas Pharma's acquisition of Audentes Therapeutics, emphasize burgeoning industry ambitions. These initiatives reflect a vibrant competitive landscape, with companies like Novartis AG, Bluebird Bio Inc., and others at the forefront of innovation.

Overall, the gene therapy market offers significant growth opportunities as companies continue to refine and innovate treatments, addressing the ever-evolving needs of global healthcare.

Companies Featured



Some of the leading companies in the Gene Therapy Market include:

Novartis AG

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bluebird Bio Inc.

Sanofi

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Daiichi Sankyo

CSL Behring

Biogen

Oxford Biomedica.

