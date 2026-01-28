Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome: Higher Prevalence and Unmet Needs Identified

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034" report provides an expansive understanding of EDS, tracing epidemiological patterns and market trends across key regions, including the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The report evaluates existing treatment protocols while exploring emerging therapeutic options, detailing the EDS market size from 2020 to 2034. It identifies gaps in current care and highlights potential market opportunities.

Key Highlights

Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (hEDS) alone accounts for 90% of EDS cases. Despite its prevalence, awareness among healthcare professionals remains limited, leading to underdiagnosis.

Diagnosing EDS is challenging, delaying early intervention and leading to escalated complications.

Vascular EDS (vEDS) is the subtype with the highest mortality risk, yet lacks FDA-approved treatments.

Zevra Therapeutics' EDSIVO, recognized by the FDA as both a breakthrough and orphan drug, represents a significant stride in addressing unmet therapeutic needs.

Geography Covered

The United States

EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom

Japan

Study Period: 2020-2034

EDS is a genetic disorder affecting connective tissues, with 13 distinct subtypes. The report focuses on vEDS, the most severe subtype, underscoring the urgent need for effective treatments.

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) Diagnosis and Treatment

EDS diagnosis combines clinical assessment with genetic testing. Treatment is supportive, emphasizing physical therapy, cardiovascular monitoring, and pain management. Currently, no FDA-approved drugs address the genetic roots of EDS, although Celiprolol is under investigation for its potential to mitigate vascular incidences in vEDS patients.

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) Epidemiology

The report analyzes data from 2020 to 2034, covering the prevalence of EDS, subtype-specific cases, and inheritance patterns, with hEDS and classical type being most prevalent. Women often present more hEDS symptoms, complicating prevalence estimates.

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) Drug Chapters and Market Outlook

Celiprolol, from Zevra Therapeutics, is spotlighted for its promising role in reducing cardiovascular stress in vEDS. Its development is pivotal given the absence of approved EDS-targeting therapies.

The report outlines the evolving EDS therapeutic landscape, projecting drug uptake from 2025-2034, and underscores the stark unmet need within the EDS market.

Pipeline Development Activities

Key insights into therapeutic candidates under development, intellectual property, and strategic partnerships provide a competitive edge in the market.

KOL Views and Market Analysis

With contributions from esteemed Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), the report offers validation of market trends and emerging treatment strategies, enhancing its authority and utility for strategic planning.

Market Access and Reimbursement

Explores the roles of reimbursement strategies and health technology assessment in broadening access to essential therapies, with a focus on cost-effectiveness and insurance coverage across regions.

Scope of the Report

Descriptive EDS overview with detailed insights into epidemiology and current therapies.

Market analysis, including historical and forecasted trends within the 7MM.

Strategic guidance for market engagement.

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) Report Insights

Comprehensive patient population trends.

Therapeutic approaches and pipeline analysis.

Market size, trends, and opportunities.

Impact of emerging therapies.

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) Report Key Strengths

Ten-year forecasts with extensive 7MM coverage.

In-depth epidemiological segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Assessment of drug uptake and market attractiveness through qualitative analysis.

