Eosinophilic Granulomatosis Polyangiitis Market Insight Report Unveils Strategic Intelligence and Forecasts to 2034 for Healthcare Leaders and Pharma Innovators

For years, corticosteroids and non-specific immunosuppressants like cyclophosphamide were the only options for EGPA management. Today, the market is characterized by a shift toward targeted biologics that offer vital steroid-sparing benefits.

The report delivers deep-dive chapters on marketed drugs, featuring:

NUCALA (mepolizumab): The first FDA-approved targeted therapy for EGPA, which has demonstrated a 50% reduction in glucocorticoid use in clinical settings.

The first FDA-approved targeted therapy for EGPA, which has demonstrated a 50% reduction in glucocorticoid use in clinical settings. FASENRA (benralizumab): A recent entrant with 2024 approvals in the US and EU, showing nearly 60% remission rates in the MANDARA trial.

Beyond current leaders, the report evaluates the "Probability of Success" for emerging therapies, providing an attribute-based analysis of safety, efficacy, and order of market entry.

Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA), also known as Churg-Strauss syndrome, is a rare form of antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis affecting small to medium-sized blood vessels. This systemic condition can lead to life-threatening damage across multiple organ systems.

EGPA is classified as an ultra-rare disease in the United States, with approximately 5,000 cases. In Germany, its prevalence is estimated at 2 cases per million, according to secondary data analysis.

The increase in EGPA cases is attributed to advances in diagnostic techniques, greater clinical awareness, broader use of ANCA testing, and rising incidence of asthma and eosinophilic disorders.

Management of EGPA involves FDA-approved biologics like NUCALA (mepolizumab, GSK) and FASENRA (benralizumab, AstraZeneca), which target IL-5 to control eosinophilic activity. Corticosteroids and immunosuppressants are also used to reduce inflammation and prevent relapses.

Numerous companies are developing therapies for EGPA, including NS Pharma (Nippon Shinyaku) with NS-229 and GSK with depemokimab, aiming to meet critical unmet clinical needs. Regulatory approval of these therapies will enhance EGPA treatment options and stimulate market growth.

The report titled "Eosinophilic Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (EGPA) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034" provides comprehensive analysis covering historical and projected epidemiological data, patient demographics, diagnosis processes, prescription patterns, and expected market developments in the United States, EU4, the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2020 to 2034.

The report evaluates existing treatment practices and identifies potential business prospects for enhancing therapies or interventions, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions about product development and marketing strategies.

The findings in this report are validated by insights from over 20+ KOLs and Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) from prestigious institutions, including Wilson Case Western University (US), the University of Tübingen (Germany), and Kochi Medical School (Japan). These experts highlight a critical transition: while biologics have revolutionized care, the industry still faces a high demand for therapies that eliminate long-term steroid dependence and prevent organ damage.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

GSK

AstraZeneca

NS Pharma

