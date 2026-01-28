Chiplets Market Analysis and Forecast 2026-2030 & 2035 Featuring Profiles of Samsung Electronics, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Intel Corp., IBM, Qualcomm Technologies and More

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chiplets Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global chiplets market is poised for substantial growth, expanding from $13.55 billion in 2025 to an impressive $168.57 billion by 2030, driven largely by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 65.3%. This growth is fueled by increased demand for high-performance computing and the adoption of modular semiconductor design approaches. With the expansion of AI and edge computing workloads, there is a rising deployment of chiplet-based datacenter processors. Open chiplet standards, like UCIe, are drawing significant attention due to the cost-efficient multi-die integration solutions they offer, alongside a growing interest in semiconductor outsourcing and advanced packaging ecosystems.

Industry trends reveal a rising demand for heterogeneous chiplet architectures and the adoption of standardized chiplet interconnect protocols. These are complemented by expansions in packaging technologies for chiplet integration and increased outsourcing, aimed at reducing time to market through modular designs.

The electronic devices sector is a primary driver for the chiplets market's future growth. The Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association recently reported consumer electronics production reached $2.17 trillion in May 2023, a significant increase from earlier figures. The proliferation of mobile connections in the UK reflects this growing demand, as smartphone ownership is projected to cover 95% of the UK population by 2025.

Key market players are innovating with technologies such as 5G to maintain their competitive edge. Intel's introduction of the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors in 2023, featuring Intel vRAN Boost and energy-efficient solutions, represents significant progress in 5G core network capabilities, ensuring operational efficiencies and performance optimization.

In strategic moves, acquisitions like Tenstorrent's purchase of Blue Cheetah Analog Design enable key players to enhance their in-house expertise, reducing reliance on third-party vendors and bolstering their chiplet ecosystems. This acquisition underscores a trend towards incorporating comprehensive analog and mixed-signal IP solutions for chiplet architectures.

Leading companies operating in the chiplets market include Samsung Electronics, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, IBM, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, and many others. These entities are navigating an evolving global landscape marked by changes in trade relations and tariffs. Such economic shifts are increasing semiconductor material costs, impacting regions reliant on imports, yet simultaneously fostering local semiconductor manufacturing and packaging investments.

Report Highlights:

Covers market characteristics, growth, segmentation, and geographic breakdowns.

Includes a comprehensive supply chain analysis from raw materials to competitors.

An updated trends and strategies section discusses digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI innovation.

Details regulatory and investment landscapes including frameworks and funding trends.

Presents historic and projected market size, taking into account current influencing factors such as technological advancements and geopolitical tensions.

Provides geographic insights with expanded coverage of Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Outlines the competitive landscape, featuring market shares and key financial activities.

Incorporates a company scoring matrix based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Market Scope

Markets Covered:

1) Processor Types: FPGA, GPU, CPU, APU, AI ASIC Coprocessor

2) Packaging Technology: SiP, FCCSP, FCBGA, 2.5D/3D, WLCSP, FO

3) End-Users: Enterprise Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, Healthcare, Automotive, Military, and Aerospace

Geographic Coverage: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Region Coverage: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $22.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $168.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 65.3% Regions Covered Global

