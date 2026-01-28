Villagers Fight to Preserve Wildlife Habitat

TICEHURST, United Kingdom, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Villagers have delivered a decisive verdict on plans to develop one of the south’s most treasured wildlife habitats, in a public consultation, it has been announced.

Wadhurst and Ticehurst parish councils commissioned the consultation last Autumn in response to widespread concern about proposals by developers to turn Bewl Water in East Sussex, into a holiday destination.

The cherished local amenity, is valued for its tranquillity, wildlife, and opportunities for recreation.

More than 200 species of bird have been recorded at the expanse of water, which covers more than 800 acres.

When proposals for significant changes—including overnight accommodation were put forward, many residents and clubs expressed unease.

Previous consultations were poorly publicised, and no detailed results were shared. To ensure the community’s voice was heard, Wadhurst and Ticehurst Parish Councils commissioned an independent survey, managed by Survey Mechanics, an accredited market research company.

• 1,065 people took part, with 896 completing the survey in full.

• 90% of respondents live within 10 miles of Bewl Water, and 66% live in nearby parishes, ensuring strong local representation.

• The margin of error is 3.12% at a 95% confidence level, confirming the robustness of the findings.

Key Findings The results demonstrate overwhelming support for preserving Bewl Water as a nature-first site:

• 88.7% agree the top priority should be to preserve Bewl Water as a nature reserve.

• 81.4% oppose converting the former Sailing and Water Sports clubhouse into holiday lets.

• 90.1% want the Outdoor Centre to remain an educational facility for young people, not a hotel.

• 92.4% disagree that overnight accommodation is more important than protecting wildlife.

• 89.7% want Bewl’s dark skies protected from light pollution; 90.9% want tranquillity safeguarded from noise.

• 87.7% believe clubs for sailing, rowing, canoeing and fishing should be prioritised over tourist accommodation.

• Parking charges were identified as a barrier to visits by 59.4% of respondents. Respondents also highlighted the importance of improving paths, access, and modest daytime facilities—such as a café—rather than pursuing large-scale commercial development.

Cllr Serena Gadd, Chair of Wadhurst Parish Council, said: "Bewl Water is a treasured part of our community, offering both tranquillity and opportunities for recreation. This survey shows that residents want to protect its natural beauty and wildlife while supporting water-based and other outdoor activities. We will strongly advocate for these priorities to be considered in any future plans."

Cllr Daniel Studholme, Chair of Ticehurst Parish Council, added:

"The message from local people is clear: Bewl Water should remain a nature-first destination that also provides space for healthy outdoor recreation. We are committed to safeguarding its wildlife and landscape while supporting clubs and facilities that encourage responsible enjoyment of the site."

Next Steps

The Councils will:

• Share the full report with local authorities, planning bodies, and stakeholders.

• Advocate for a planning framework that protects Bewl Water’s unique character, wildlife, and community use.

• Support improvements that enhance access and low-impact recreation without compromising the environment.

Acknowledgements We extend our sincere thanks to Survey Mechanics, who generously provided their services for free, and to all residents and participants who contributed their views.

For the full report, please visit:

• Wadhurst Parish Council Website: www.wadhurst-pc.gov.uk

• Ticehurst Parish Council Website: www.ticehurst-pc.org.uk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df5b3176-b3f1-4d99-b444-0de481377381