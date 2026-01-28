Members of Board of Management buy KPN shares

Today, members of the Board of Management have purchased shares to increase their shareholding in KPN.

Joost Farwerck, CEO of KPN, has purchased 25,000 KPN shares.

Wouter Stammeijer, COO of KPN, has purchased 15,000 KPN shares.

In line with KPN’s remuneration policy, KPN’s board members are encouraged to build up share positions representing an amount of 250% of base salary for the CEO and 150% of base salary for the other members of the Board of Management within five years from their appointment.

