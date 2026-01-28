Wellness and Longevity Diagnostics Market Forecasts Report 2026-2030 with Executive and Consultant Guides

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wellness and Longevity Diagnostics Market Forecasts (2026-2030) by Application, Technology, Place, Industry & Product with Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A new segment of the diagnostics market is emerging with virtually unlimited growth potential. Advances in technology and medicine, combined with evolving consumer demand, are opening new channels to market and redefining consumer segments and diagnostic testing.

Wellness & Longevity Diagnostics is set to play a significant role in the expanding Wellness Industry, offering opportunities for both startups and established players. New distribution channels and evolving medical practices are creating a dynamic and fast-changing landscape.

Although the market is complex, this clear and accessible report brings you up to speed on both the market and the opportunities it presents.

Readers will gain insight into key opportunities and potential challenges, understand growth expectations, and assess the ultimate market potential.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors



2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 Methodology

2.1.1 Methodology

2.1.2 Sources

2.1.3 Authors

2.2 What are Wellness & Longevity Diagnostics

2.2.1 The Convergence of Wellness, Medicine, and Personalized Data

2.2.2 The Rise of Longevity Clinics and Medical Wellness Centers

2.2.2.1 Core Features of Longevity Clinics

2.2.2.2 Health Spas as Diagnostic Providers

2.2.3 Nutrition and Metabolic Diagnostics: Foundations of Personalized Wellness

2.2.3.1 Core Biomarkers in Nutritional Wellness

2.2.4 Aging and Longevity Diagnostics: Quantifying Biological Time

2.2.4.1 Core Aging-Related Tests

2.2.5 Athletic Performance and Physical Optimization Diagnostics

2.2.5.1 Key Athletic Biomarkers

2.2.6 Beauty, Aesthetic Wellness, and Skin Longevity Diagnostics

2.2.6.1 Key Beauty-Related Diagnostic Categories

2.2.7 The Business Architecture of Wellness Diagnostics

2.2.8 Consumer Psychology and Market Demand Drivers

2.2.9 Integration and Future Direction

2.3 Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics

2.3.1 Chromosomes

2.3.2 Genes

2.3.3 Epigenetics

2.4 Market Definition

2.4.1 Revenue Market Size

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare Spending

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

2.5.3 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.4 Important Role of Insurance for Medical Services



3 Market Structure

3.1 Market Structure Diagnostics

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

3.1.5 Pathology Supplier

3.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

3.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

3.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

3.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

3.1.10 Audit Body

3.1.11 Certification Body



4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 The Changing World of Healthcare

4.1.2 Digital Developments

4.1.3 The Population Bomb

4.1.4 The Healthspan Movement

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Medical Orthodoxy

4.2.2 The Demographic Bias

4.2.3 The Education and Instruction Ceiling



5 Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 Global Longevity Clinic Boom

5.3 Longevity Diagnostics Go Mainstream

5.4 Major breakthrough blood test messures dementia risk

5.5 Stanford Test Measures Aging

5.6 Blood tests help smarter supplement use

5.7 Many DIY health tests give false results

5.8 New Blood Test Tracks Ageing Across the Body

5.9 Proteomic aging clocks predict longevity

5.10 Quest Offers 13 New Blood Tests to Identify Micronutrient Deficiencies

5.11 Personalized nutrition program affects cardiometabolic health

5.12 Vitamin D Status Assessment and Supplementation



6 Key Companies

6.1 Abbott Diagnostics

6.2 Agilent Technologies

6.3 Any Lab Test Now

6.4 Base

6.5 Becton Dickinson (BD)

6.6 bioMerieux

6.7 Bioniq

6.8 Blood Tests Canada

6.9 Cerascreen

6.10 Danaher (Beckman Coulter, Cepheid)

6.11 DirectLabs

6.12 Dynacare

6.13 Everlywell

6.14 Function Health

6.15 GenePlanet

6.16 GenoPalate

6.17 Genova Diagnostics

6.18 HealthLabs.com

6.19 Hims & Hers Health

6.20 Hologic

6.21 Illumina

6.22 Imaware

6.23 InsideTracker

6.24 Labcorp

6.25 LetsGetChecked

6.26 Life Extension

6.27 LifeLabs

6.28 Metabolic Balance

6.29 My Labs Direct

6.30 myLAB Box

6.31 Nia Health

6.32 Nutrigenomix

6.33 Nutritional Testing Services

6.34 OmegaQuant

6.35 PerkinElmer (now Revvity)

6.36 Persona Nutrition

6.37 Qiagen

6.38 Quest Diagnostics

6.39 QuidelOrtho

6.40 Request A Test

6.41 Roche Diagnostics

6.42 Rootine

6.43 Siemens Healthineers

6.44 SiPhox Health

6.45 SpectraCell Laboratories

6.46 Superpower

6.47 Sysmex

6.48 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.49 Thorne

6.50 TrueHealthLabs.com

6.51 Viome

6.52 Vitagene

6.53 WellnessFX

6.54 ZRT Laboratory



7 The Global Market

7.1 Global Market Overview by Country

7.2 Global Market by Application - Overview

7.3 Global Market Technology - Overview

7.4 Global Market Place - Overview

7.5 Global Market Industry - Overview

7.6 Global Market Product - Overview



8 Global Markets - By Application

8.1 Nutrient

8.2 Longevity

8.3 Athletic

8.4 Beauty

8.5 Other Application



9 Global Markets - by Technology

9.1 Chemistry

9.2 PCR/Nucleic Acid

9.3 METHYLATION

9.4 Other Technology



10 Global Markets - by Place

10.1 Physician Office

10.2 Direct To Consumer

10.3 Over The Counter

10.4 Wellness Clinic

10.5 Clinical Laboratory

10.6 Other Place



11 Global Markets - by Industry

11.1 Wellness

11.2 Medical

11.3 Research

11.4 Other Industry



12 Global Gene Editing Markets - by Product

12.1 Device

12.2 Software

12.3 Reagents

12.4 Other Product



13 Appendices

13.1 United States Medicare System: laboratory Fees Schedule

13.2 The Most Used IVD Assays

13.3 The Highest Grossing Assays

