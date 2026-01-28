ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

 | Source: ROCKWOOL A/S ROCKWOOL A/S

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 06 – 2026
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

28 January 2026

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 21 – 27 January 2026:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]4,319,500 1,113,220,856
21 January 20264,000205.11820,440
22 January 20263,000212.26636,780
23 January 20265,000211.661,058,300
26 January 20264,000216.85867,400
27 January 20264,000216.98867,920
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)4,339,500 1,117,471,696

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 4,786,356 B shares corresponding to 2.26 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 21 – 27 January 2026 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments


Attachments

SE-2026-06_EN SE-2026-06_Transactions B shares

Recommended Reading