Global Swimming Pool Construction Market Outlook 2026-2030 & 2035: Hotel Construction Boom Fuels $710 Million Market Expansion

The swimming pool construction market is experiencing a consistent upward trend, projected to grow from $7.49 billion in 2025 to $7.67 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%. This growth has been driven by various factors including increased residential construction activity, early adoption of premium outdoor amenities, and a boom in the hospitality industry. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $8.38 billion at a CAGR of 2.2%. This future growth is attributed to the rising demand for smart pool technologies, sustainable systems, and expanded commercial swimming facilities.

A key market driver is the surge in hotel construction, as hotels integrate swimming pools to enhance guest experiences and competitive positioning. According to Lodging Econometrics, Canada's hotel construction pipeline saw a 5% increase in projects and an 8% increase in rooms year-over-year as of Q3 2023. The increased hotel construction activity contributes significantly to the swimming pool construction market growth.

Leading companies in the sector are focusing on innovations such as fiberglass inground pools, which are durable and designed for easy installation. For instance, Explore Industries launched Evo Pools in January 2023, offering a variety of premium fiberglass pool designs, catering to homeowners seeking enhanced outdoor living spaces. These pools come with customizable options and are supported by lifetime structural warranties, responding to the growing demand for outdoor amenities.

In a strategic move to expand market presence, Landmark Aquatic acquired Spear Corporation in March 2024, strengthening its position in the commercial pool sector across the Midwest. This acquisition highlights the trend of consolidation in the industry aimed at expanding geographic reach and service offerings.

Several prominent companies such as Latham Pool Products, Zodiac Pool Systems, and Piscines Desjoyaux are prominently active in the market. The market's outlook is influenced by global trade dynamics, particularly tariffs that increase costs for imported materials. However, this situation encourages localized sourcing and innovation in cost-effective materials.

By Construction Type: Above-ground, In-ground.

By Material: Concrete, Fiberglass.

By End User: Residential, Non-Residential.

Companies Mentioned: This segment includes industry leaders such as Latham Pool Products, Zodiac Pool Systems, Piscines Desjoyaux, Cody Pools, among others.

Regions and Countries: Details cover diverse regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, with specified country data for nations like the USA, China, Brazil, and several others.

