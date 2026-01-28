Industrial Exhaust Blowers Market Report 2026-2030 with Value Chain, TAM & Supplier Competition Analysis

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Exhaust Blowers Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report details current industrial exhaust blower market statistics, covering global and regional market sizes, competitive landscape, trend analysis, and strategic opportunities.





The industrial exhaust blowers market size has experienced robust growth and is projected to continue expanding significantly. By 2025, the market value is expected to reach $6.46 billion, with a growth trajectory accelerating to $7.11 billion by 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. This growth is largely driven by heightened awareness of industrial worker safety, increased manufacturing activities, advancements in mining operations, and a surge in demand for efficient dust and fume extraction systems, bolstered by the adoption of pollution control mechanisms.

Looking ahead, substantial expansion is anticipated, projecting market growth to $10.45 billion by 2030, maintaining a steady CAGR of 10.1%. Factors fueling this growth include stringent emission regulations, proliferation of smart HVAC systems, innovations in blower motor technologies, and expanded automation in industrial ventilation systems. Furthermore, considerable development in chemical and petrochemical facilities parallel the industry's momentum. Emerging trends such as energy-efficient blowers, smart monitoring solutions, automated ventilation systems, and robust blowers for heavy-duty operations are poised to reshape the market landscape.

The burgeoning construction sector significantly propels the expansion of the industrial exhaust blower market. These blowers are pivotal in establishing healthier work environments by efficiently removing pollutants during construction. Illustratively, Tst Switzerland GmbH reported a notable increase in construction spending, reaching $1.98 trillion in 2023-a 7.4% rise from 2022-correlating to the market's healthy growth.

Key industry players are enhancing competitiveness through innovative offerings such as high-efficiency radial fans. In March 2023, Elektror Airsystems GmbH introduced expanded steel high-efficiency (S-HE) series fans, catering to industries needing substantial airflow with medium resistance. The series features robust design, high efficiency, and low energy consumption, facilitating applications across diverse settings, including gas extraction, machine cooling, and filter systems.

Strategic mergers and acquisitions further define market dynamics. In June 2025, U.K.-based Fans & Blowers Limited acquired B.O.B. Stevenson Limited to enhance manufacturing capabilities and product offerings in high-performance blowers. This acquisition underscores the competitive ethos prevailing in the market.

The industrial exhaust blowers sphere is shaped by major players including Johnson Controls International plc, ebm-papst Mulfingen GmbH & Co. KG, Greenheck Fan Corporation, and many others. However, recent global trade dynamics and tariffs on steel and mechanical components challenge the segment, notably impacting manufacturing costs and pricing. Concurrently, these tariffs stimulate local innovation, fostering an environment conducive to the design of lighter, energy-efficient models.

