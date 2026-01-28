Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market Size to Reach USD 1,132.09 Million by 2033, Driven by Rising Awareness of Sleep Disorders and Oral Health Complications – SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market was valued at USD 652.14 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1,132.09 million by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.18% during the forecast period 2026–2033. Market growth is primarily driven by increasing awareness of sleep-related disorders and their long-term impact on oral health, including tooth wear, jaw pain, temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders, headaches, and sleep disruption.

The U.S. Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market is valued at USD 208.68 Million in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 357.56 Million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.01% from 2026-2033. Growing awareness of sleep disturbances and their effects on dental health is fueling the growth of the sleeping bruxism treatment market in the U.S. Demand in the market is being further boosted by rising stress levels, lifestyle modifications, and the use of therapeutic solutions including behavioral therapies and dental appliances.

Rising Prevalence of Sleep Disorders and Bruxism is Augmenting Market Growth Globally

Effective treatment options are becoming more and more necessary as bruxism and related sleep problems become more common. While behavioral therapy and pharmaceutical interventions target the root causes of tooth damage, occlusal splints and night guards are frequently prescribed to prevent it. Patients and dental professionals seek therapeutic remedies as a result of increased prevalence rates brought on by changes in lifestyle, rising stress levels, and poor sleep hygiene. Global markets are seeing an increase in demand for dependable, professionally validated therapies as people become more aware of the long-term dental and musculoskeletal effects of bruxism.

High Cost of Specialized Treatments and Limited Insurance Coverage to Propel Market Growth Globally

Clinical therapy, biofeedback equipment, and custom-fitted occlusal splints are examples of specialized bruxism treatments that might be costly. A vast patient population finds therapies less inexpensive due to limited insurance reimbursement for certain procedures, which raises out-of-pocket expenses. Adoption may be deterred by high costs, especially in developing nations or low-income areas where financial restraints are common. The entire load is further increased by costly diagnostic tests and follow-up visits.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market Report are

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Carestream Dental

Akervall Technologies Inc.

PLANMECA OY

Randmark Dental Products, LLC

S4S (UK) Limited

Patterson Dental Supply, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Glidewell Dental

Dentsply Sirona

Randmark Dental Treatment Types, LLC

Procter & Gamble

SelfSense Technologies

Ohlendorf Appliance Laboratory

Panthera Dental

byteSense

The Doctor’s Night Guard

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

Occlusal Splints & Night Guards led with 41.8% share as they provide immediate relief, are cost-effective, and remain the preferred first-line treatment recommended by dentists and sleep specialists. Biofeedback Therapy Devices is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 10.6% due to increasing adoption of wearable and neurofeedback-based technologies that enable long-term behavioral reconditioning.

By Diagnosis Type

Polysomnography led with 39.3% share as it offers gold-standard measurement of sleep bruxism by capturing EEG activity, jaw muscle movement, breathing, and sleep stages with unmatched precision. Home Sleep Monitoring Devices is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 11.2% as patients increasingly seek affordable, comfortable, and continuous tools for tracking bruxism outside clinical settings.

By Age Group

Adults led with 52.7% share due to higher exposure to stress, anxiety, and lifestyle triggers linked with work pressure, poor sleep habits, and emotional strain. Pediatrics / Children is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 9.8% as awareness increases among parents and pediatric dentists regarding early-onset bruxism and its potential impact on dental development, sleep quality, and behavior.

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals & Dental Clinics led with 46.1% share as they provide expert-guided diagnosis, personalized fitting of oral appliances, and multidisciplinary care for moderate and severe bruxism cases. Online Pharmacies is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 10.9% due to rising demand for convenient access to night guards, medications, biofeedback devices, and home-monitoring tools.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market with the highest revenue share of about 40.00% in 2025 due to the high prevalence of stress-induced sleep disorders, strong awareness of oral health, and widespread access to advanced dental care.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 9.25% from 2026-2033 owing to rising cases of anxiety-related bruxism, increasing dental care expenditure, and growing penetration of sleep medicine services.

Recent Developments:

2024 , Ivoclar Vivadent launched Bruxir Advanced, a next-generation custom-fitted night guard for managing sleep bruxism, fabricated using intraoral scan data and 3D printing.

, Ivoclar Vivadent launched Bruxir Advanced, a next-generation custom-fitted night guard for managing sleep bruxism, fabricated using intraoral scan data and 3D printing. 2025, Henry Schein introduced Schein Sleep Solutions, a practice support program helping dentists screen, diagnose, and treat sleep-related disorders including sleep bruxism and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION ADOPTION METRICS – helps you evaluate the penetration of 3D-printed splints, wireless neurofeedback devices, wearable-integrated bruxism tracking, and tele-dentistry solutions across clinical and home-care settings.

– helps you evaluate the penetration of 3D-printed splints, wireless neurofeedback devices, wearable-integrated bruxism tracking, and tele-dentistry solutions across clinical and home-care settings. CLINICAL OUTCOMES & TREATMENT EFFECTIVENESS ANALYSIS – helps you assess treatment success rates, recurrence levels, and long-term efficacy across devices, splints, and pharmacological therapies.

– helps you assess treatment success rates, recurrence levels, and long-term efficacy across devices, splints, and pharmacological therapies. PATIENT SAFETY & SIDE-EFFECT RISK BENCHMARKS – helps you compare side-effect incidence between medications and devices, identify hospitalization risks, and evaluate overall treatment safety profiles.

– helps you compare side-effect incidence between medications and devices, identify hospitalization risks, and evaluate overall treatment safety profiles. PATIENT EXPERIENCE & QUALITY-OF-LIFE METRICS – helps you gauge patient satisfaction, comfort, compliance, and quality-of-life improvements following bruxism treatment adoption.

– helps you gauge patient satisfaction, comfort, compliance, and quality-of-life improvements following bruxism treatment adoption. DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL & PURCHASING BEHAVIOR INSIGHTS – helps you understand sales share across hospitals, dental clinics, retail pharmacies, and online platforms, including cross-border e-commerce trends.

– helps you understand sales share across hospitals, dental clinics, retail pharmacies, and online platforms, including cross-border e-commerce trends. REVENUE MODEL & MARKET ENGAGEMENT ANALYSIS – helps you analyze the impact of subscription-based splints, seasonality in purchases, and the effectiveness of digital marketing versus professional referrals.

About the Report

The Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market Report delivers comprehensive insights, including:

Market size and forecasts (2022–2033)

Detailed segmentation and regional analysis

Competitive benchmarking and company profiling

Technology trends, opportunities, and challenges

Strategic insights for investors and industry stakeholders

