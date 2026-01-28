Over 19,900 Investors Are Tracking Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as New Big Crypto Milestone is Achieved





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While many established projects struggle to find new momentum, the spotlight has shifted toward protocols entering their utility phase. One specific project, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , has just crossed a massive milestone that is shaking up the market. As of January 27, 2026, the protocol has officially seen over 19,900 investors join its ranks.

This number is not just a statistic. It represents one of the largest community-led movements in the current market cycle. When nearly 20,000 individual wallets are tracking a single asset, the liquidity and interest levels reach a fever pitch. We are no longer talking about a small, niche experiment. This is a global movement that is preparing for a full-scale protocol activation.

The Facts Behind Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

The growth of Mutuum Finance has been steady and relentless. To date, the project has successfully raised more than $20.1 million in funding. This capital has been gathered through a highly structured distribution process that began in early Q1 2025.

This transparent approach is why the investor count is so high. People from all over the world have used the presale stages to secure their positions. The protocol is currently in Phase 7, and the energy in this stage is unlike anything seen in the previous six.

The distribution of Mutuum Finance is structured around several key figures that define the project’s growth. The total supply of the ecosystem is capped at 4 billion MUTM tokens. From this total, the team has dedicated 45.5% of the supply to the community, which equals 1.82 billion tokens available during the early distribution stages.

The project is currently moving through Phase 7 of its development, where the token is available at a rate of $0.04. This current stage offers a strategic position compared to the finalized launch price of $0.06. With over 835 million tokens already claimed, the remaining supply is decreasing as the protocol moves closer to its full market debut.





Technical Milestone

The reason for the sudden rush of 19,900 investors is the achievement of a major technical goal. The Mutuum Finance V1 protocol officially launched on the Sepolia testnet. This is the moment where the project moves from a conceptual idea to a working piece of financial technology.

The V1 environment allows the community to test the core features of the system. This includes the Liquidity Pools, where users can supply assets like ETH and USDT to earn yield. It also includes the mtToken system, which provides users with interest-bearing receipts for their deposits. Seeing the code in action has triggered a massive wave of confidence.

In the crypto world, the "concept phase" is where most projects fail. By launching a functional testnet with over 19,900 eyes on it, Mutuum Finance has proven it can deliver. This milestone separates it from thousands of other tokens that never reach the execution stage.

The Narrowing Window of Phase 7

Investors are also reacting to the rigorous security standards the team has set. Lending protocols carry a lot of responsibility because they handle user collateral. To address this, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) completed a comprehensive audit with Halborn Security. This firm is known for reviewing the most complex code in the blockchain space.

In addition to the Halborn audit, the project boasts a 90/100 Token Scan score from CertiK. This high rating shows that the smart contracts are built to be resilient against common exploits. For extra safety, a $50,000 Bug Bounty is currently active. This program pays independent developers to find any potential flaws before the protocol moves to the Ethereum mainnet. This layered security approach is why "whales" have recently been seen making large allocations in Phase 7.

As we move through Q1 2026, the window for early-stage entry is closing. Phase 7 is the final major opportunity to acquire MUTM at the $0.04 level. Once this phase sells out, the price will automatically jump toward the final launch target of $0.06.

The achievement of this new milestone, nearly 20,000 investors and a live V1 testnet is a signal to the entire market. The era of speculative "ghost" projects is ending. The era of utility-driven, secure, and community-backed DeFi is here, and Mutuum Finance is leading the charge.