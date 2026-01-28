First Breach and Rincell form a strategic partnership to accelerate U.S. drone manufacturing with American-made, highest-energy-performance batteries

HAGERSTOWN, Md. and FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Breach, Inc., and Rincell Corporation, a next‑generation lithium‑ion battery innovator, today announced their intent to collaborate on a strategic battery partnership to accelerate U.S. drone manufacturing and strengthen domestic supply‑chain resilience.

Under the agreement, Rincell will serve as the preferred battery technology provider for First Breach’s rapidly expanding line of U.S.-assembled Class 2–4 unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

Powering the Drone Dominance

The collaboration comes at a pivotal moment for the U.S. defense industrial base. The Department of War’s Drone Dominance initiative—a $1B sprint to field tens of thousands of lethal, low‑cost drones—has created unprecedented demand for high‑performance, domestically scalable power systems. The DoW has emphasized a “fight tonight” urgency and a requirement for persistent, resilient, long‑range UAS capable of outperforming near‑peer adversaries.

Rincell’s advanced silicon‑graphite cells directly aligns with these requirements. Rincell's RC41 (4.1Ah 18650) and RC58 (5.8Ah 21700) cells exhibit industry highest capacity, exceptional cycle life performance, fast charging capability, and wide-temperature operability, functioning effectively even in extremely low and frigid temperatures. These characteristics enable longer flight times, faster turnaround, and superior cold‑weather performance—all critical for the Drone Dominance Gauntlet evaluations and future battlefield use.

Scaling U.S. Production Through First Breach

To meet the DoW’s aggressive procurement timelines, the companies intend to leverage First Breach’s precision manufacturing campus in Hagerstown, Maryland to scale domestic battery pack assembly and integration. This includes:

• U.S. and allied country manufactured Rincell’s high‑energy and performance cells and eventually transitioning to 100% U.S. manufactured cells

• Expansion of pack‑level manufacturing capacity for UAS applications

• Integration into drone production lines



This partnership supports the DoW’s stated goal of rapid industrial mobilization, enabling American manufacturers to deliver drones “at scale, at speed, and at cost” to frontline units.

Blue UAS & Country‑of‑Origin Alignment

Rincell and First Breach intend to meet and exceed Blue UAS and country‑of‑origin requirements through a combination of:

• Maryland‑assembled battery packs

• U.S.-sourced components

• Rincell cells manufactured in the United States, or other approved allied locations



This approach strengthens supply‑chain security while ensuring compliance with emerging DoW and congressional sourcing expectations.

Supporting a New Generation of U.S.-Made Drones

First Breach and its venture partners have begun U.S. manufacturing of proven, combat‑validated UAS platforms. The addition of Rincell’s high‑performance cells is expected to:

• Increase endurance and payload capacity

• Improve mission persistence

• Enhance cold‑weather and high‑altitude performance

• Reduce charging downtime for rapid sortie generation



These enhancements directly support the Drone Dominance program’s requirement for lethal, consumable drones capable of surviving and delivering effects in the toughest battlefield environments.

Long‑Term Commercial Framework

The companies intend to finalize a multi‑year commercial agreement that includes a long‑term supply commitment aligned with projected U.S. drone defense goals

For more information, Adam Edelman at First Breach Aedelman@firstbreach.com or info@rincell.com

About First Breach, Inc.

First Breach manufactures and wholesales ammunition components; brass cups, brass casings, full metal jacket projectiles, lead wire, lead cores, primers, and finished ammunition. First Breach is the first new, vertically integrated, ammunition manufacturer in the USA in two decades. Since standing up its precision manufacturing facility in Hagerstown Maryland, FB has expanded its vision to include defense technology with integrated domestic supply chains. FB is currently developing a drone manufacturing line and expanding its automation capabilities to provide components at scale in the USA

About Rincell

Rincell Corporation was founded to accelerate the electrification of high-impact carbon emission products, fostering a sustainable future with a secure supply chain. Rincell is committed to domestic & allied manufacturing of its high-capacity and performance Silicon-Graphite, & Sodium-ion batteries for government and commercial applications.