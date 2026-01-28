707 Cayman Holdings Limited Files Form F-1 Registration Statement for Resale of Shares and Potential Proceeds Up to $9.6 Million Under Equity Line of Credit

HONG KONG, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 707 Cayman Holdings Limited (“707 Cayman” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JEM), a Cayman Islands company that sells quality apparel products and provides supply chain management total solutions, has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 (the “Registration Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the potential offering and resale of up to 48,750,360 Class A Ordinary Shares (the “ELOC Shares”) issuable pursuant to an equity purchase agreement (the “Equity Line of Credit”) entered into with Hudson Global Ventures, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company (the “Investor”).

The Registration Statement, which was filed with the SEC on January 23, 2026, became effective on January 27, 2026. The prospectus contained therein provides for the registration of shares that may be offered and sold from time to time by the Investor. The Company will bear the costs, expenses and fees in connection with the registration, and sales of the ELOC Shares by the Investor are expected to occur at prevailing market prices or negotiated prices once the Registration Statement becomes effective.

Key Details of the Registration Statement

The Form F-1 registration covers up to 48,750,360 Class A Ordinary Shares that may be issued to and resold by the Investor under the terms of the Equity Line of Credit.

The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from shares sold by the Investor under the registration statement, except that the gross proceeds realized under the Equity Line of Credit facility may be up to approximately $9.6 million, depending on the number of shares actually sold and the market prices at the time of sale. If any proceeds are received under the facility, the Company intends to use them for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Registration Statement includes comprehensive information about the Company’s business, financial condition, risk factors, and the potential offering, as required by U.S. federal securities laws.





Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to the Company’s current expectations and views of future events, including, but not limited to, the timing and effectiveness of the registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the potential issuance and resale of ordinary shares under the equity line of credit, and the amount of proceeds, if any, that the Company may receive under such facility.

These forward-looking statements relate to events that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “should,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” “aim” and “anticipate” or other similar expressions, but these are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including those regarding future financial position and results, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including development plans and dividends) and statements on future industry growth are forward-looking statements. In addition, we and our representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements which are forward-looking statements, including in our periodic reports that we will file with the SEC, other information sent to our shareholders and other written materials.

Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in 707 Cayman’s most recent filings with the SEC, including the registration statement on Form F-1 and other filings filed or to be filed with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning 707 Cayman or the transactions described herein or other matters and attributable to 707 Cayman, or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. 707 Cayman does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

About 707 Cayman Holdings Limited

707 Cayman Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based company that sells quality apparel products and provides supply chain management total solutions to our customers spanning from Western Europe, North America to the Middle East. Our customers include mid-size brand owners and apparel companies that have comprehensive operations with private labels that are sold worldwide.

