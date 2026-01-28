Waabi Secures $1 Billion USD in New Funding to Lead Physical AI Revolution

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waabi , the leader in Physical AI, today announced it has closed its oversubscribed $750M USD Series C round co-led by Khosla Ventures and G2 Venture Partners, and secured an additional milestone-based future investment from Uber to support a new partnership to deploy robotaxis powered by the Waabi Driver exclusively on the Uber platform. The funding, the largest fundraise in Canadian history, will fuel the continued advancement of Waabi’s Physical AI Platform, further accelerate the company’s commercial progress in autonomous trucking, and support Waabi’s expansion into robotaxis.

Founded in 2021, Waabi has quickly ascended from industry upstart to leader in Physical AI. The company’s revolutionary Physical AI Platform enables true scale, generalizing to different form factors, geographies, and environments. Waabi’s Platform combines a verifiable end-to-end AI model capable of reasoning alongside the world’s most advanced neural simulator. This approach enables -- for the first time in the industry -- a shared brain across both autonomous trucks and robotaxis, in which the same AI model powers both applications. Waabi’s breakthrough unlocks a rapid and seamless expansion into robotaxis, while ensuring that progress in both autonomous trucks and robotaxis ultimately improves the Waabi Driver’s overall capabilities.

“Waabi’s Physical AI Platform has enabled us to hit an industry-leading pace in the development and commercialization of autonomous trucks over the past few years,” said Raquel Urtasun, founder and CEO of Waabi. “Our current self-driving capabilities across highways and generalized surface streets have unlocked a new direct-to-customer model that for the first time solves the pain points of the industry, and provides an unprecedented opportunity to quickly and seamlessly enter the robotaxi market, delivering a truly scalable solution for both verticals.”

Waabi’s Series C

Waabi’s $750M USD Series C round includes participation from global leaders in AI, transportation, and the Canadian ecosystem. In addition to the lead investors, Khosla Ventures and G2 Venture Partners, Waabi’s Series C includes participation from strategic investors, such as Uber, NVentures (NVIDIA’s venture capital arm), Volvo Group Venture Capital, and Porsche Automobil Holding SE, as well as financial investors: funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Radical Ventures, HarbourVest Partners, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (“ADIA”), Linse Capital, Incharge Capital, and others. The company’s Series C raise also includes the participation of best-in-class Canadian investors: BDC Capital’s Thrive Venture Fund, Export Development Canada (EDC), TELUS Global Ventures, BMO Global Asset Management, and others.

"We invest in the companies that are leading the AI era," said Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures. "Waabi has developed a truly groundbreaking Physical AI platform that represents a fundamental leap forward in how next generation driverless technology is being developed. Their remarkable progress in autonomous trucking and rapid expansion into robotaxis demonstrates how their technology unlocks for the first time true scale in the real world. This breakthrough will define AI for decades to come."

"Waabi is fundamentally changing the trajectory of autonomous transportation," said Brook Porter, Partner and Co-Founder at G2 Venture Partners. "Their simulation-first end-to-end AI is a powerful enabler, accelerating commercial adoption while dramatically reducing capital needs to scale. Waabi is unlocking the potential for autonomy to drive vehicle efficiency and utilization, catalyzing the shift to a more sustainable transportation system."

The Waabi, Uber Partnership

Building on the progress and maturity of Waabi’s autonomous trucking offering, the company is launching its second application of Physical AI: robotaxis.

“We are thrilled to partner with the best-in-class ridesharing platform to bring about a safer, more efficient, and sustainable future,” said Urtasun.

With Waabi’s expansion into robotaxis, the company is exclusively partnering with Uber to deploy robotaxis powered by the Waabi Driver on the Uber platform. As part of this strategic partnership, Uber will invest additional milestone-based capital to support the development of Waabi’s robotaxis and the deployment of 25,000 or more Waabi Driver-powered robotaxis over time, substantially accelerating the adoption of robotaxis at scale.

“Waabi's expanded focus on robotaxis marks an important milestone for their team and the AV industry more broadly,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. “We’re very excited to deepen our partnership with Waabi as they significantly scale their Physical AI Platform and enter a new phase of an already remarkable journey.”

About Waabi

Waabi , founded by AI visionary Raquel Urtasun, is the leader in Physical AI. Today the company is applying this transformative technology to unlock the next era of autonomous transportation. Waabi is backed by and partners with world leaders in AI, automotive, logistics, and deep tech.

To learn more, visit waabi.ai .