Solar Water Heaters Market Expected to Hit $6.81 Billion by 2030 Amid Rising Energy Costs

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar Water Heaters Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report delves into market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country analysis, TAM, market attractiveness score (MAS), competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring matrix, trends, and strategies. Historical and forecast market growth is traced across geographies.

Regional analysis shows that North America was the leading market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. Prominent market players include Robert Bosch GmbH, Hubbell Incorporated, Viessmann Manufacturing, and many others.





The solar water heaters market has demonstrated strong growth and is projected to continue expanding. From $4.95 billion in 2025, the market is expected to rise to $5.28 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth is driven by early adoption in residential sectors, advantageous government incentives, the need to mitigate rising energy costs, and advancements in technology. Increased awareness of environmental sustainability further contributes to this trend.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to grow to $6.81 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.6%. This forecasted growth is attributed to the rising demand for low-carbon heating technologies, expanding commercial installations, integration of smart monitoring systems, and technological improvements in high-efficiency solar collectors. There's a noted shift towards residential applications and larger-scale commercial and industrial uses. Enhancements in thermal storage and system durability are also prominent trends.

The escalation of energy prices is a significant growth driver for the solar water heaters market. With increasing prices due to demand, supply constraints, geopolitical tensions, and a shift to renewable energy, solar water heaters present a cost-effective and sustainable alternative. As noted by Eurostat, household electricity prices in the EU saw a marked increase, notably a 37% rise in Ireland in the first half of 2024 compared to 2023. With the trend of climbing energy costs, the demand for solar water heaters, which offer long-term savings, continues to rise.

Innovation is a key focus for major industry players like Apparent Inc., which introduced a DC-powered solar water heater capable of operating off-grid. This system boasts an Advanced Alloy Heating Element, offering 30% greater heat storage and extended temperature retention. It offsets 100% of a typical home's water heating costs, significant given that water heating often represents 20-30% of energy bills. Apparent's system also features an AI-driven platform, igOS, for real-time energy management.

Collaborative efforts in the sector, such as the partnership between Leminar Global and Calpak, are accelerating the adoption of advanced solar technologies in India. By focusing on high-efficiency systems, this partnership aims to promote sustainable energy solutions in the local market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Solar Water Heaters market report include:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hubbell Incorporated

Viessmann Manufacturing

Ariston Group

Rheem Manufacturing Company

Stiebel Eltron Inc.

Tata Power Solar Systems Limited

V-Guard Industries Ltd.

Bradford White Corporation

Himin Solar Energy Group

Photon Energy Systems Ltd.

A. O. Smith

Central Electronics Limited

Alternate Energy Technologies LLC

Kodsan Isi Teknolojileri

SunEarth Inc.

Apricus Solar Co. Ltd.

Jupiter Solar Power Limited

SunTank

Solav Energy

Ferroli S.p.A.

FAFCO Inc.

Wagner & Co Solartechnik GmbH

Chemtrols Solar Pvt. Ltd.

Nihon Itomic Co. Ltd.

