Satellite-as-a-Service (SataaS) Research Report 2026: $10.25+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite-as-a-Service (SataaS) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The satellite-as-a-service (SataaS) market continues to evolve rapidly, with revenues projected to climb significantly from $4.76 billion in 2025 to $5.56 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 16.9%. This surge is attributed to increased subscription-based satellite data services, innovative ground station platforms, and growing demand in agriculture and defense sectors.

Looking ahead, the SataaS market is expected to hit $10.28 billion by 2030, expanding at a 16.6% CAGR. Key factors driving this growth include the expansion of IoT connectivity via satellite, on-demand mission management advancements, and integration with AI analytics platforms. Notable trends include a pivot toward fully managed mission-as-a-service solutions, standardized satellite platforms, and strategic partnerships across the satellite value chain.

Investments in satellite launches are a major growth driver. These involve deploying satellites using the latest reusable launch vehicles for applications like Earth observation and navigation. Rising investments are spurred by demand for cost-effective space access, thanks to reusable systems and small satellite constellations. For example, the Space Foundation reported a 50% rise in commercial launches in 2023 over the previous year, highlighting the growing interest in satellite deployments.

Industry leaders are enhancing synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imaging to improve Earth observation capabilities. For instance, ICEYE launched four satellites in August 2024, extending its radar satellite constellation to support diverse applications such as maritime monitoring and disaster response. These satellites offer high-detail imaging, covering vast areas and providing flexible surveillance options for national security and environmental monitoring.

The SataaS industry also witnesses strategic consolidations, as evidenced by SES S.A.'s acquisition of Intelsat S.A. in July 2025. This merger enhances SES's satellite suite, combining geostationary and medium Earth orbit assets to deliver cost-effective connectivity solutions across aviation, government, maritime, and IoT sectors.

Leading market players include Amazon.com Inc., SES S.A., SpaceX Corp., and more. North America dominated the SataaS market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. However, the market is influenced by global trade relations and tariffs, particularly affecting cross-border sourcing in satellite components and launch services.

Despite these challenges, tariffs are fostering local manufacturing and regional launches, which could enhance resilience and innovation in the SataaS industry. The comprehensive satellite-as-a-service market report provides essential insights into global market size, competitive landscapes, and emerging opportunities, offering a strategic overview for stakeholders.

Countries covered include the USA, China, India, Brazil, Russia, and others. The report encompasses data provisioning, mission management, and analytics services, emphasizing the revenue potential across sectors like telecommunications, environmental monitoring, and defense.

Report Scope:

Services: Satellite Launch; Payload Design and Integration; Ground Station Management; Data Processing and Management; Satellite Operations Management.

Type: Small Satellites; Large Satellites.

Application: IoT, Earth Observation, Weather Forecasting, and more.

End Use: Media, Government, Defense, Aviation, and others.

Key Companies: Amazon.com Inc., SES S.A., SpaceX Corp., and more.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Shift Toward Fully Managed Mission-as-A-Service Offerings

Growing Adoption of Standardized, Modular Satellite Platforms

Increased Private-Public Co-Funding Models for Satellite Services

Consolidation and Strategic Partnerships Across the Satellite Value Chain

Expansion of Multi-Orbit (Leo/Meo/Geo) Service Portfolios

Companies Featured

Amazon.com Inc.

SES S.A

SpaceX Corp.

Eutelsat Communications SA

Spacety

Telesat

OneWeb

Planet Labs PBC

York Space Systems LLC

Loft Orbital

EnduroSat EAD

Spire Global Inc.

Capella Space

NanoAvionics LLC

Kepler Communications Inc.

BlackSky Technology Inc.

Hawkeye 360 Inc.

Astro Digital Inc.

Satellogic Inc.

SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbr6gr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment