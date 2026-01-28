Satellite Quantum-Internet Research Report 2026: $10.25+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Quantum-Internet Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The satellite quantum-internet market is experiencing remarkable growth, projected to surge from $1.37 billion in 2025 to $1.82 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 32.9%. This rapid expansion is driven by successful satellite quantum key distribution experiments, burgeoning investments in secure communication research, advancements in quantum processors and memory devices, and the early adoption by defense and financial sectors. A shift towards cyber-secure satellite networks underscores the market's upward trajectory.

Forecasts suggest the market will climb to $5.63 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 32.6%. Key drivers include the global proliferation of satellite-based quantum networks, commercialization of quantum cloud computing, and integration with terrestrial quantum systems. Government and defense sectors are increasingly adopting quantum-secure communications, while scaling quantum repeaters and high-speed links becomes critical. Major trends include expanding quantum key distribution constellations, developing quantum-secure ground stations, and fostering public-private R&D collaborations.

Rising cyber threats are accelerating demand for quantum-secured satellite networks, employing unbreakable quantum encryption to safeguard sensitive data. The Australian Signals Directorate highlighted a 23% increase in cybercrime reports during 2022-23, illustrating the urgent need for advanced cyber defenses. Meanwhile, companies are advancing high-precision free-space optical links, crucial for secure and rapid long-distance quantum data transmission. Initiatives like the Qu-STAR project by TNO and Airbus are exploring satellite roles in a global quantum internet, while promoting international collaboration through ventures like the Quantum Internet Alliance.

Incorporations such as IonQ Inc.'s acquisition of ID Quantique SA bolster expertise in quantum networking and secure communications, amalgamating quantum computing resources with quantum-safe technologies. ID Quantique SA's proficiency spans quantum-safe networking, key distribution systems, and photon detection technologies.

Leading firms like Honeywell International, Nokia Corporation, Toshiba Europe, Thales, and SK Telecom are heavily invested in this burgeoning sector. North America held the largest market share in 2025, with Asia-Pacific projected as the fastest-growing region. Strategic trade shifts, including tariffs on critical components, impact deployment timelines and project costs but also encourage localized manufacturing and supply chain diversification, promoting market resilience.

The satellite quantum-internet market encompasses revenues from services like quantum key distribution, secure communication, and quantum computing. It includes sales of quantum processors, random number generators, repeaters, and ground station equipment. As the market adapts to changing global trade dynamics, manufacturers are compelled to innovate and localize production, offering strong long-term potential for growth and innovation in quantum communications.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.6% Regions Covered Global



