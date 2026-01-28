Multi-Band Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Receiver Research Report 2026: $5.77 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multi-Band Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Receiver Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global multi-band GNSS receiver market continues to demonstrate significant growth momentum, on track to expand from $2.92 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $5.77 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust CAGR of 14.5%. This market expansion is largely driven by advancements in navigation technologies across civil, military, and emerging sectors.

Key growth factors include the integration of GNSS receivers in autonomous vehicles and drones, which necessitate high-precision, real-time positioning. Additionally, enhancements in multi-frequency antenna technology and predictive positioning analytics through artificial intelligence are fostering market expansion.

The burgeoning demand for interference-resistant and anti-spoofing receivers, particularly for high-precision applications, is a notable trend. Enhanced miniaturization and reduced power consumption in GNSS modules further support their application in portable and wearable technology.

The adoption of autonomous vehicles is pivotal, with projections indicating that self-driving cars will number 4.5 million on U.S. roads by 2030. These advancements underscore the critical role of multi-band GNSS receivers in ensuring accurate navigation for autonomous systems, thus catalyzing market growth.

Industry leaders such as Quectel Wireless Solutions are innovating with products like the QLM29H series, a dual-band, multi-constellation GNSS smart antenna receiver. Simultaneously, acquisitions, such as Hexagon AB's purchase of Septentrio NV, are enhancing capabilities in high-precision navigation systems.

Regionally, North America leads the market as of 2025, but Asia-Pacific is set to become the fastest-growing region. This shift is due to increasing manufacturing localization and supplier diversification, driven by elevated tariffs on key components, which are reshaping cost structures and fostering resilience within the supply chain.

Comprehensive analysis provided in recent market research reports offers detailed insights into the dynamics of the GNSS receiver sector. The reports cover market size, regional shares, competitive landscapes, and strategic opportunities that equip stakeholders to navigate and capitalize on this rapidly evolving landscape.

Despite facing challenges like rising production costs due to global trade and tariff changes, the market is set for sustained growth. The sector's ability to innovate and adapt to market demands continues to open new avenues, ensuring long-term opportunity and technological advancement.

The market comprises a range of products, including handheld, fixed, and wearable receivers used across diverse sectors such as agriculture, marine navigation, and military applications, sold through various distribution channels worldwide.

Countries leading in this market include the USA, China, Japan, Germany, and India, with efforts in resilient system development and integration into numerous commercial and industrial applications solidifying their positions.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Product Types: Handheld, Fixed, Wearable, and Other Receivers.

Frequency Bands: Dual, Triple, Quad, and Other Bands.

Distribution Channels: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales.

Applications: Surveying, Mapping, Agriculture, Marine, Aviation, Automotive, Military.

End-Users: Commercial, Industrial, Government.

Key Companies Mentioned: Raytheon Technologies, Broadcom, Qualcomm, STMicroelectronics, Garmin, Trimble, Quectel Wireless, among others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Garmin Ltd.

Trimble Inc.

Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

Hexagon AB

Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

u-blox AG

NovAtel Inc.

Satlabs Geosolutions AB

Unicore Communications Inc.

LOCOSYS Technology Inc.

SkyTraq Technology Inc.

Allystar Technology Co. Ltd.

NavCom Technology Inc.

ComNav Technology Ltd.

Navika Electronics

Tersus GNSS Inc.

