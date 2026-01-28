Hempcrete Industry Research Report 2026: $40+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hempcrete Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The hempcrete market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from $29.11 billion in 2025 to $31.21 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 7.2%. This growth is driven by the rising use of sustainable insulation materials, increased adoption of hemp-based construction solutions, and an expanding number of green building certification projects. The market is also benefiting from the growing availability of bio-based binders and prefabricated hempcrete components.

Looking ahead, the hempcrete market is poised to reach $40.84 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7%. This anticipated growth is attributed to advancements such as automated hempcrete manufacturing, increasing demand for carbon-negative construction materials, and the expansion of green construction in residential and commercial sectors. Technological innovations are enhancing product offerings with AI for moisture and curing optimization, robotic spraying systems, and digital platforms for material traceability. The sector is increasingly embracing bio-based materials in construction, promoting sustainability.

The driving force behind this growth is the heightened demand for sustainable building materials, as developers and builders aim to minimize resource consumption, carbon emissions, and ecological impact. Hempcrete's low-carbon, biodegradable nature aligns perfectly with these goals, contributing to energy efficiency and environmental protection. For instance, the U.S. Green Building Council recorded over 46,000 residential projects certified under LEED by July 2024, reflecting a 5% rise in new certifications in 2023. The demand for such materials significantly fuels the hempcrete market expansion.

Amidst these trends, leading companies are focusing on product innovation, including fire-resistant hempcrete solutions, which offer enhanced safety and compliance with stricter regulations. For example, Hempitecture Inc. introduced a fire-resistant Hempcrete product in March 2025, successfully meeting ASTM E84 testing standards, thereby providing a robust option for fire-prone areas. Such products not only promise safety but also improve energy efficiency by reducing thermal bridging.

Notably, industry dynamics are influenced by global trade shifts and tariffs, which impact the cost of imported materials and components. While this challenge poses immediate cost pressures, it concurrently encourages local hemp cultivation and domestic production, fostering long-term stability and sustainability. The market outlook, reflecting these global influences, remains promising as detailed in recent research reports that provide a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics and opportunities.

The competitive landscape includes key players like HempEco Systems LLC, HempFlax B.V., Hemp Block USA LLC, and Kingspan Group plc, among others. Notable is Kingspan's acquisition of HempFlax Building Solutions GmbH, strengthening its stance in the bio-based materials sector.

Regionally, Europe dominated the hempcrete market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific projected to experience the fastest growth by 2030. Primary market segments include hempcrete blocks, panels, and insulation solutions, utilized across residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

The hempcrete market report covers global market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, and market trends, providing stakeholders with essential insights for navigating this rapidly evolving industry.

Scope:

By Type: Cast-In-Place, Precast, Hybrid, Others

Cast-In-Place, Precast, Hybrid, Others By Property: Insulation Performance, Fire Resistance, Durability, Acoustic Performance

Insulation Performance, Fire Resistance, Durability, Acoustic Performance By Source: Hurds, Shives, Bast Fibers

Hurds, Shives, Bast Fibers By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial Construction, Renovation

Residential, Commercial, Industrial Construction, Renovation By End-Use Sector: Construction, Architecture, Eco-Friendly Materials

Subsegments:

Cast-In-Place: Monolithic Walls, Infill Panels, Floor Slabs

Precast: Blocks, Panels, Insulated Panels

Hybrid: Timber Frame, Steel Frame, Modular Systems

Others: Sprayed Hempcrete, 3D Printed Hempcrete, Bricks

Key Companies: HempEco Systems LLC, HempFlax B.V., Hemp Block USA LLC, IsoHemp SA, Hempcrete Natural Building Ltd., Americhanvre Cast Hemp Inc., American Lime Technology Inc., Just BioFiber Structural Solutions LLC, Hempitecture Inc., Dun Agro Hemp Group LLC, UK Hempcrete Ltd., among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $31.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Increased Use of Bio-Based Construction Materials

Automation in Hempcrete Panel Production

Adoption of Robotic Spraying Systems

Integration of Ai for Moisture and Curing Optimization

Use of Digital Platforms for Material Traceability

Companies Featured

HempEco Systems LLC

HempFlax B.V.

Hemp Block USA LLC

IsoHemp SA

Hempcrete Natural Building Ltd.

Americhanvre Cast Hemp Inc.

American Lime Technology Inc.

Just BioFiber Structural Solutions LLC

Hempitecture Inc.

Dun Agro Hemp Group LLC

Hemp Building Company LLC

UK Hempcrete Ltd.

Hemp Technologies Inc.

HempAlta Corp.

Gohemp

Just?BioFiber Structural Solutions LLC

The Hemp Block Company Limited

AFRIMAT HEMP

Hemp Homes Canada

Hanfsteine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ju4ph

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment