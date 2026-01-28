Energy-Efficient Building Research Report 2026: $192.5+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy-Efficient Building Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The energy-efficient building market is witnessing substantial growth, expanding from $145.09 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $153.62 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 5.9%. This increase is driven by rising demand for sustainable construction, early adoption of efficient lighting and HVAC systems, and growth in green building certifications. Additionally, regulatory standards for energy efficiency are becoming more stringent, further boosting the market.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to surge to $192.52 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8%. Key factors propelling this growth include investment in net-zero building projects, the adoption of smart building technologies, and the integration of renewable energy systems. Advanced building envelope materials and energy management services are also gaining traction. There is a marked trend towards the integration of high-efficiency HVAC solutions and smart energy management systems, as well as the expansion of renewable energy within buildings.

Government investment is pivotal in driving this market, accelerating sustainable construction, energy conservation, and economic resilience. In the UK, for instance, government infrastructure investment increased to $14.93 billion in 2023. This investment fuels the adoption of energy-efficient practices and technologies.

Leading market players, like Siemens AG, are developing innovative products with a focus on smart IoT solutions that enhance energy efficiency. Siemens launched the Connect Box in 2023-an IoT solution designed to optimize energy use in small to medium-sized buildings. Bosch Building Technologies' acquisition of Paladin Technologies in May 2023 exemplifies strategic moves to bolster market presence in North American commercial building services.

Major industry players include Siemens AG, Panasonic Corporation, GE Electrical Equipment, and Veolia Environnement S.A., among others. It is important to note that global trade changes and tariffs are impacting the market, raising costs for imported energy-efficient construction materials. However, these conditions may encourage domestic manufacturing and investment in localized technologies, promoting long-term supply resilience.

The energy-efficient building market report offers extensive insights, including market size, regional shares, and competitor analysis. It examines market trends and opportunities, providing a comprehensive view of the industry landscape. The report also considers the impact of tariffs, particularly on materials and components used globally, affecting project costs and technology adoption timelines.

Energy-efficient buildings are designed to minimize energy consumption while maintaining occupant comfort. These structures utilize advanced HVAC systems, efficient lighting, water heating solutions, and robust building controls. The market encompasses services like energy audits, system design, high-efficiency equipment installation, and renewable energy integration, with applications across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Geographically, Europe led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific projected as the fastest-growing region. The report covers key countries in these markets, including Australia, Brazil, China, and the USA.

The market's revenue is derived from services such as energy audits, efficient system design, renewable energy incorporation, and building automation. The market reflects the sale of goods and services in specified geographies and currencies, accounting for consumption values generated by organizations within that region.

By Type: HVAC, Lighting, Building Controls, Water Efficiency, and more.

By Material: Including Roofing, Insulation, Construction Chemicals, and Sealants.

By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial Sectors.

HVAC: Including High-Efficiency HVAC Systems, Smart Thermostats.

Lighting: LED and Smart Lighting Systems.

Building Controls: BMS, EMS, and Occupancy Sensors.

Water Efficiency: Low-Flow Fixtures, Greywater Recycling.

Water Heating: Solar and Heat Pump Water Heaters.

Building Envelope: Insulation Materials and Energy-Efficient Windows.

Other Types: Renewable Energy Systems, Green Building Materials.

Key Companies Mentioned: Siemens AG, Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $153.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $192.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Technologies & Future Trends

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Rising Integration of High-Efficiency HVAC Solutions

Growing Adoption of Smart Energy Management Systems

Expansion of Renewable Energy Integration in Buildings

Increased Use of Advanced Insulation Materials

Growth in Net-Zero and Near-Zero Energy Building Projects

