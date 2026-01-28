Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer Research Report 2026: $2.33 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) wafer market is experiencing substantial growth, projected to expand from $1.33 billion in 2025 to $1.48 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 11.8%. By 2030, it is expected to reach $2.33 billion, with a CAGR of 12%, driven by the deployment of 5G and beyond networks, increasing adoption of VCSEL-based sensing systems, and the expansion of satellite communications.

5G infrastructure is a significant driver for the GaAs wafer market, enabling high-frequency signal processing essential for 5G's high-speed data transmission. In 2023, 5G Americas reported that North America's 5G penetration rate reached 40%, growing at 25.5% in the first half of the year. North America's 5G connections are expected to reach 669 million by 2028, further propelling the GaAs wafer market.

Leading companies in the GaAs wafer industry are prioritizing advanced technologies like epitaxial GaN and GaAs wafers to improve electronic and optoelectronic device performance. For example, in May 2023, IQE introduced a 200mm RGB epitaxial wafer for micro-LED displays, crucial for emerging display technologies in wearables, AR, VR headsets, and large screens.

Strategic partnerships are shaping the market landscape. In April 2024, IQE partnered with Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Company (AWSC) to supply GaAs wafers for smartphone power amplifiers for Lansus, a Chinese RF technology provider. AWSC, specializing in high-frequency semiconductors, enhances the industry's global reach.

Major players in the market include AXT Inc., IQE PLC, WIN Semiconductors Corp., and others. The market's outlook is influenced by global trade relations and tariffs, impacting production costs and leading to regional wafer manufacturing and supplier diversification.

GaAs wafers, vital for applications like RF devices, LEDs, VCSELs, and photovoltaic devices, find extensive use in telecommunications, consumer electronics, aerospace, defense, and automotive industries. North America holds the largest market share, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region.

This report offers comprehensive insights into the GaAs wafer industry, covering market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, and future opportunities. It addresses the factors influencing the industry, including the impact of tariffs on production costs and the push for domestic semiconductor capabilities.

The GaAs wafer market value encompasses factory gate revenues, reflecting goods sold by manufacturers, including related services. This market research provides an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios, delivering valuable information for stakeholders and decision-makers in the industry.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0% Regions Covered Global



