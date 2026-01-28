Smart Glass and Smart Window Research Report 2026: $16.5+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The smart glass and smart window market is poised for rapid growth, with projections showing an expansion from $7.96 billion in 2025 to $16.57 billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of 15.7%. This growth is driven by the rising demand for energy-efficient smart buildings, integration with IoT technologies, and adoption in the automotive and aerospace sectors. Increased regulatory push for green buildings and advancements in MEMS and nanostructured coatings are notable trends influencing the market.

Key developments include the integration of smart glass with building automation systems and enhanced user-controlled tinting technologies. In the automotive industry, smart glass is increasingly being adopted to improve passenger comfort and energy efficiency, particularly in electric vehicles (EVs). These glazing solutions offer dynamic control over light and privacy, aligning with the shift towards sustainable vehicle designs.

With the surge in electric vehicle sales, expected to exceed 17 million units in 2024, smart glass presents significant opportunities in the automotive sector. Technologies like dual smart glass systems, combining tint control and privacy functions, are gaining traction. Companies like Gauzy Ltd. are leading the way, as demonstrated by their collaboration with Mercedes-Benz on the Vision V show car, which features 75% glazing using Gauzy's dual smart glass technology.

Partnerships are also shaping the market landscape. Argotec S.r.l. and Miru Smart Technologies Corp. are working together to develop electrochromic sunroof windows, enhancing vehicle energy efficiency and passenger comfort. As the market evolves, established players like Saint-Gobain, Merck kgA, and PPG Industries are focusing on innovative solutions to maintain competitiveness.

The market faces challenges from global trade dynamics, especially tariffs that influence the costs of electrochromic components. These have impacted suppliers in regions such as Asia-Pacific. However, they are also prompting increased local production, leading to cost-effective, energy-efficient smart glazing solutions. This dynamic environment necessitates agile strategies and localized production to adapt to ongoing changes.

The comprehensive market report provides insights into statistics, market segments, regional shares, and competitor strategies within the smart glass and smart window industry. Covering regions including North America, Europe, and the rapidly expanding Asia-Pacific, it offers a holistic view of market trends and opportunities essential for industry stakeholders.

Smart glass technologies such as electrochromic, photochromic, and thermochromic systems are critical to this sector, bringing transformative potential to architectural, automotive, and electronic applications. As the market continues to grow, organizations can leverage these innovations for enhanced privacy, sustainability, and energy efficiency.

Technology: Electrochromic, Photochromic, Thermochromic, Suspended Particle Devices, Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal, Others

Functionality: Active, Passive

Application: Architectural, Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Others

End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Transportation, Others

Key Companies Mentioned: Saint-Gobain S.A., Merck kgA, PPG Industries Inc., Asahi Glass Co. (AGC), Corning Incorporated, Pro Display, View Inc., Halio Inc., Gauzy Ltd., Kinestral Technologies Inc.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $9.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.7% Regions Covered Global

