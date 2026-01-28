Construction Telemetry Research Report 2026: $7.67 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Telemetry Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The construction telemetry market is witnessing significant growth, with its size projected to expand from $5.59 billion in 2025 to $5.97 billion in 2026, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This expansion is attributed to the increased use of equipment telematics, safety monitoring technologies, and the growth of remote operation capabilities. The demand for GPS-based tracking and telemetry-enabled machinery continues to rise, further fueling growth.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $7.67 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%. Key drivers include the adoption of advanced communication modules, AI-driven telemetry insights, and the burgeoning predictive maintenance ecosystems. Enhanced connectivity in construction equipment, coupled with cloud-based telemetry platforms, is set to shape the future landscape. Emerging trends indicate a rise in AI-based analytics, IoT-embedded sensors, cloud-driven monitoring, and autonomous telemetry-enabled machinery.

Smart infrastructure projects are a major catalyst for the growth in the construction telemetry market. As urbanization continues, these projects help cities better manage resource demands through real-time data on equipment and site conditions, improving resource management and project sustainability. In an illustrative case, Indonesia's National Long-Term Development Plan is a notable initiative aiming to expand smart cities and enhance digital infrastructure through sustainable methods.

Technological innovations are a focal point for leading companies in this market. For instance, SLB launched the Stream system in December 2024, enhancing drilling efficiency through high-speed data transmission and AI integration. Such advancements promote real-time communication and precision in complex projects.

Strategic movements in the market include AlignOps' acquisition of FleetWatcher in August 2024, enabling comprehensive real-time decision-making and enhancing construction operations management, with a focus on fleet and materials management.

Key players in the construction telemetry market include Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Company, Komatsu Ltd., and Kubota Corporation, among others. These companies are navigating challenges such as global trade dynamics and tariffs affecting the cost of essential telemetry components, which are reshaping the supply chain landscape by encouraging domestic production and technological innovation.

Regionally, North America leads the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised as the fastest-growing region. The construction telemetry market report covers key regions like Western Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and more, offering in-depth insights into market dynamics, competitor positioning, and growth prospects across the globe.

The construction telemetry market comprises revenues derived from services such as real-time data collection, predictive maintenance, and equipment tracking. This market also includes sales related to telemetry hardware like sensors and communication modules. Companies are leveraging these tools to enhance operational efficiency and safety compliance in the construction sector.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Integration of AI-Based Telemetry Analytics

Expansion of IoT-Embedded Telemetry Sensors

Advancement of Cloud-Driven Monitoring Platforms

Growth of Automated Equipment Tracking Technologies

Deployment of Autonomous Telemetry-Enabled Machinery

Companies Featured

Caterpillar Inc.

Deere & Company

Komatsu Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

Hilti Corporation

Hexagon AB

Trimble Inc.

Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.

Clarience Technologies LLC

Geotab Inc.

Samsara Inc.

Teletrac Navman US Ltd.

ORBCOMM Inc.

Trackunit A/S

Xirgo Technologies LLC

Hapn Holdings Inc.

Geoforce Inc.

Linxup LLC

Tenna LLC

DroneDeploy Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pah3xq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment