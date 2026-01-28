Construction Extended Reality Research Report 2026: $19.19 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Extended Reality Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The construction extended reality market is experiencing rapid growth, with its value expected to surge from $6.63 billion in 2025 to $8.21 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 23.9%. This historic growth is driven by increasing use of virtual modeling, adoption of XR for design validation, immersive training tools, digital collaboration workflows, and remote visualization solutions.

Projected market expansion is even more significant, with an expected increase to $19.19 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.6%. Key drivers include AI-driven XR tools, mixed reality in field operations, cloud-connected immersive platforms, XR for clash detection, and advanced reality capture systems. Key trends comprise AI-enhanced XR visualization, high-fidelity virtual modeling, cloud-based collaboration tools, IoT-connected XR workflows, and XR-driven simulations automation.

The booming infrastructure projects contribute significantly to this growth. Infrastructure advancements, propelled by urbanization demands for better housing, transportation, and utilities, increasingly rely on construction extended reality for immersive design and visualization, helping to prevent costly errors and delays. Notably, a 32% increase in housing completions was observed in the UK according to Homes England, reflecting this trend.

Moreover, government and private investments in digital transformation further bolster market growth. These investments aim to enhance operational efficiency and innovation through digital technologies. In construction, AR, VR, and MR technologies are crucial for improving design visualization and project efficiency. For example, Microsoft's £2.5 billion investment in the UK's AI infrastructure underscores the commitment to digital advancement, enhancing the construction extended reality landscape.

Strategic collaborations among leading firms are pivotal in expanding market reach and technological innovation. Examples include Capital Group's partnership with FORCE Technology to develop the SimFlex XR full mission bridge simulator. This initiative leverages advanced navigation technologies and fosters global team training while promoting sustainability through reduced energy use and travel.

Prominent companies in the market include Microsoft Corporation, Sony Group Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Accenture Plc, NVIDIA Corporation, and others. These firms leverage XR technologies to offer comprehensive solutions across the industry. Notably, trade relations and global tariffs impose challenges by increasing costs of imported components, affecting firms in regions heavily reliant on these inputs. However, these challenges also incite regional manufacturing and innovation, strengthening supply chain resilience.

The construction extended reality market report provides a detailed analysis of industry statistics, regional shares, competitor market shares, and emerging trends, offering a holistic view of the current and future industry landscape. Driven by advancements in AR, VR, and MR, and supported by robust investments and collaborative efforts, the market is poised for a significant upsurge. North America remains the dominant player, with Asia-Pacific noted as the fastest-growing region.

Overall, the construction extended reality sector is set for transformative growth, underscored by technological integration and evolving infrastructure projects. This dynamic market reflects the fusion of virtual and physical realms, offering enhanced visualization and interaction that redefine traditional construction methodologies.

Device Type: Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR)

Applications: Design and Planning, Project Management, Training, Maintenance

End-Users: AEC Firms, Real Estate Developers, Contractors, Government

Key Companies Mentioned: Microsoft, Sony, Lenovo, Accenture, NVIDIA, Epson, Autodesk, Trimble, PTC, Unity, Bentley, Magic Leap, EON, RealWear, HoloPundits, Vuzix, Varjo, ManageXR, Simbott, Immersafety.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $8.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.6% Regions Covered Global





1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Construction Extended Reality Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Construction Extended Reality Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis



3. Construction Extended Reality Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Construction Extended Reality Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.2. Major Trends



5. Construction Extended Reality Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Firms

5.2 Real Estate Developers

5.3 Contractors and Builders

5.4 Government and Public Infrastructure Agencies

5.5 Engineering Consultancies



6. Construction Extended Reality Market - Macro Economic Scenario



7. Global Construction Extended Reality Strategic Analysis Framework

7.1. Global Construction Extended Reality PESTEL Analysis

7.2. Global Construction Extended Reality Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis



8. Global Construction Extended Reality Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation



9. Construction Extended Reality Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Construction Extended Reality Market, Segmentation by Device Type

9.2. Global Construction Extended Reality Market, Segmentation by Application



10. Construction Extended Reality Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Construction Extended Reality Market, Split by Region



Microsoft Corporation

Sony Group Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

Accenture Plc

NVIDIA Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Autodesk Inc.

Trimble Inc.

PTC Inc.

Unity Technologies

Bentley Systems Incorporated

Magic Leap Inc.

EON Reality Inc.

RealWear Inc.

HoloPundits Inc.

Vuzix Corporation

Varjo Technologies Oy

ManageXR

Simbott

Immersafety.

